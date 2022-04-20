BGMI tournament BMOC Round 1: Start date, schedule, format, and all you need to know

The BGMI esports scene has been at an all-time high as tournaments and scrims have been returning rapidly. Thousands of fans flock to the YouTube channels of tournament organizers to watch their favorite superstars fight against other top players in the country to emerge as champions.

Noting the popularity of the game's esports scene amongst fans and players, Krafton took to the social media handles of Battlegrounds Mobile India to announce the esports roadmap for 2022. Based on the announcement, the Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge will be the season's first tournament.

Everything to know about the upcoming BGMI esports tournament BMOC 2022

Following the registrations, which went on from March 14 till March 27, the in-game qualifiers were played by all the registered BGMI teams across the country between April 4 and April 11. The results of the in-game qualifiers were declared on April 17, which got the entire community buzzing about the commencement of the main tournament.

Krafton took to Battlegrounds Mobile India's official Instagram handle and YouTube channel to announce the start date of Round 1. Based on the video, the tournament will commence on April 21. The tournament is scheduled to continue until May 15.

Players and fans of the game will have to head over to the official YouTube channel at 4:30 PM on matchdays to catch the action live. Krafton is expecting a massive turnout as the recently concluded BMOC The Grind was a huge success as well.

What is the format for the upcoming BGMI tournament BMOC 2022?

The upcoming BMOC 2022 is set for emerging players across the country. They will be competing in three rounds, and the best teams will make their way to the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1, which is set to be the culminating event.

Here's an in-depth look at the format of BMOC after the conclusion of the in-game qualifiers.

Round 1: 512 teams across the country are selected based on their performance in the in-game qualifiers. They will make their way into the first round, which will mark the beginning of the tournament. The squads will be divided into 32 groups, with each group having to play five matches.

Round 2: The top eight teams from each group of round one will head over to the second round of the tournament. The 256 qualified teams will feature in blisteringly intense competition across several days.

Round 3: 64 qualified teams from the previous stage will enter round three and will be divided into four groups. Only the top 24 teams (top six from each group) will head on to BMPS Season 1.

