BGMI vs Free Fire: Which game has better graphics and more frame rates support in August 2021?

BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) has given great competition to Free Fire in the Indian gaming scene as the former has touched more than 50 million downloads on the Play Store within 45 days.

Both games belong to the Battle Royale genre and provide a different gaming experience. BGMI is more realistic gameplay, while Free Fire is more fun due to its character abilities and fast-paced action.

However, there is a massive difference between the games regarding graphics, frame rate, in-game mechanics, et cetera. This article will analyze and compare the graphics of both games.

Free Fire and BGMI: Comparing the graphics and frame rates of both games

System requirements (Android)

BGMI

Required Android version - Android 5.1.1 or above

Minimum RAM - 2 GB (Recommended 3 GB for smooth gameplay

Current version - 1.5.0.15338

Download Size - 749 MB (Varies with in-game resources)

Additional Resource Pack requirement - 672 MB (HD) or 409.9 MB (Low-spec)

Free Fire

Required Android version - Android 4.1 or above

Minimum RAM - 1 GB (Recommended 2 GB for smooth gameplay)

Current version - 1.64.2

Download Size - 716 MB

Graphics and frame rate

Settings in BGMI

BGMI's graphics settings (Image via BGMI)

BGMI provides many customization options to adjust the graphics, frame rate, display style, and more. Among them, Ultra HD is the highest graphic setting available, with Ultra being the highest frame rate adjustment in BGMI. The former requires an additional resource pack of 177.8 MB for activation.

Settings in Free Fire

Free Fire's display settings (Image via Free Fire)

In comparison to BGMI, Free Fire also provides enough settings for the optimization of the display. Gamers can adjust graphics, high resolution, shadow, high FPS, et cetera. Ultra has high-end settings available in graphics, which players can enable with high FPS for better results.

Performance in BGMI

BGMI gives better results with Ultra HD graphics (Image via BGMI)

The highest available settings for both games result in amazing building textures, realistic reflections, shadows, and many more. The frame rate also shoots up to 60 FPS which can further be upscaled to 90 FPS on specific high-end devices with gameplay boosters.

Ultra also upscale the frame rate in BGMI (Image via BGMI)

Moreover, gamers get a high-end immersive experience with Ulta HD and Ultra frame rate on their mobile phones. The enhanced frame rate substantially helps in improving reaction time, recoil patterns, and in-game movement due to better input.

Performance in Free Fire

Players get a better graphics output with Ultra settings (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire, on the other hand, also gets better with graphics and frame rate with high-end settings. Although the graphics don't turn realistic, players can notice better textures and shadows. Hence, the highest settings are a level-up from the cartoonish graphics with a maximum 60 FPS output.

The frame rate also improves with high FPS settings (Image via Free Fire)

Much like BGMI, high-end settings do help in improving the game's capabilities. However, players need to possess a skill-set to notice the improvements.

Which game has better graphics and frame rate support?

BGMI is a lot better than Free Fire in terms of graphics (Image via BGMI)

Both games receive an increase in frame rates and graphics quality. BGMI comes out to be a better performer based on the high-end output the players get. Although Free Fire also gives excellent results, they are simply no match to that of BGMI's.

Apart from the graphics, the frame rate output in both games is around 60 FPS. However, the frame rate can reduce as the game commences and the device gets hot. In that case, BGMI proves to be a better option due to its superior optimization.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s views.

Note: These graphics settings are meant for high-end devices.

