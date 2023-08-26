BGMS Season 2 Grand Finals Day 1: Overall standings, top players, highlights, and more

At the end of the BGMS 2023 Finals Day 1, Orangutan Gaming was in first place with 71 points. This experienced squad, led by Ash, displayed remarkable gameplay throughout all their matches and currently have a lot of momentum. Gladiators Esports played well and ensured second place with 59 points. Velocity Gaming, led by Punk, occupied the third spot with 49 points.

OR Esports ended Day 1 in fourth place with 40 points. 8Bit moved up to fifth place with 32 points after acquiring a fine victory in Match 4. Marcos, Team Insane, Global, and Blind — who were in the top four during 2023's BGMS Season 2 League — scored 30, 30, 29, and 23 points, respectively.

On the finish leaderboard, Spraygod solidified their first spot with 75 eliminations on Day 1. Justin jumped to second place with 72 kills, while Rony and Nakul from Blind Esports took third and fourth places with 67 and 64 frags, respectively. Harsh is in fifth rank with 63 finishes.

BGMS Season 2 Finals Day 1 overview

Match 1 - Erangel

Orangutan performed admirably on Finals Day 1 (Image via Rooter)

This game was played in Erangel and was dominated by Orangutan, who pulled off an amazing 31-point win. Wizzgod, a member of this squad, impressed everyone with five eliminations.

OR Esports, Global, and WBG also got off to a stunning start on Day 1, earning 19, 17, and 16 points, respectively. Lucknow Giants, too, played decently in this game, claiming 13 points.

Match 2 - Sanhok

Gladiators Esports quickly made their comeback and clinched Match 2 with 25 points, thanks to Justin’s gameplay. Orangutan maintained their momentum and scored 20 points. OR Esports somehow managed to collect 15 points. Marcos and Team Insane added 12 and 10 points to their names, respectively.

Match 3 - Miramar

Day 1 overall standings of BGMS Finals (Image via Rooter)

Velocity Gaming put on an admirable performance and won this game with 28 points. Their player Octavius picked up five important eliminations. Orangutan once again delivered an epic performance, achieving 16 points. Medal and Gods Reign secured 13 and 10 points, respectively. Gladiators and Blind got eight points each.

Match 4 - Erangel

Top five players after finals Day 1 (Image via Rooter)

8Bit clinched the fourth game with 21 points after making multiple right moves. Gladiators Esports also concluded the BGMS Finals Day 1 on a bright note, grabbing 22 points in this match. Medal and Velocity accumulated 14 and 11 points, respectively. Team Insane and Marcos Gaming obtained nine points each.