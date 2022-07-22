BLACKPINK’s BGMI concert: Date, time, how to watch, rewards, and more

Popular K-pop band BLACKPINK is a recent addition to the long list of collaborations in BGMI. Fans of Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rose from India will be looking forward to experiencing the collaboration in the game's latest 2.1 update.

Hailing from South Korea, BLACKPINK has become one of the most popular girl groups in the world. To celebrate their success, Krafton will showcase a brand new event based on BLACKPINK in the game.

When will BLACKPINK's concert be available in BGMI?

BLACKPINK's in-game concert will be the first of its kind for Battlegrounds Mobile India. The concert will run twice on 23 July and 24 July between 3:00 - 5:00 pm and 10:00 to 12:00 pm.

Users can watch the event by heading to the 'The Virtual' event at the aforementioned time. Players who are unable to make it on either of those days can watch the reruns on 30 July and 31 July.

Here's a look at the step-by-step guide on how BGMI players can pre-register for BLACKPINK's in-game concert.

Step 1: Players need to head to the events section in BGMI

Players need to head to the events section in BGMI Step 2: They are then required to tap on ‘The Virtual’ section. Select ‘concert pre-registration’ and download the concert resource pack (276.3 MB)

They are then required to tap on ‘The Virtual’ section. Select ‘concert pre-registration’ and download the concert resource pack (276.3 MB) Step 3: They can then log in and enjoy the performance on 23 June.

Users who update will also stand a chance to win free in-game tickets and rewards. The rewards include a Supply Crate Coupon. In addition, players will obtain a Classic Crate Coupon and 10 Silver Fragments on the day of the concert.

Details of the sub-events available as part of 'The Virtual' event

A couple of sub-events called the Cheering Event and Activity Event have appeared in the game. These events offer players various rewards.

Cheering Event

Here's a look at the different rewards that are available in the Cheering Event:

Reach 100 Cheer Value and get a time-limited Trendy Fan

Reach 500 Cheer Value and get one Glow Stick

Reach 2000 Cheer Value and get one Premium Crate Coupon

Reach 10000 Cheer Value and get one Ice Cream

Reach 50000 Cheer Value and get one Lovesick Girls Option Pack (containing Lovesick Girls Rose Outfit, Lovesick Girls Jisoo Outfit, Lovesick Girls Lisa Outfit, Lovesick Girls Jennie Outfit)

Reach 200000 Cheer Value and get one Lovesick Girls Option Pack (containing Lovesick Girls Rose Outfit, Lovesick Girls Jisoo Outfit, Lovesick Girls Lisa Outfit, Lovesick Girls Jennie Outfit)

Players who have donated the most Cheer Value will get the Ultimate Fan title and be placed on the leaderboard.

Activity Event

The Activity Event contains daily activities, which upon completion, will provide players Pink Crystals. Here's a look at the daily activities:

1 Pink Crystal - Daily Login

1 Pink Crystal - Complete 1 match in Classic mode

1 Pink Crystal - Cheer for BLACKPINK one time

BGMI players can exchange the Pink Crystals to get hold of AG currency, Lovesick Girls Option Packs, and Ice Cream.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far