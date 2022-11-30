Blaze's BGMI ID, stats, F/D ratio, win ratio, YouTube income, and more in 2022

Within a year of its release, BGMI surpassed other games to position itself amongst the country's most downloaded BR titles. Its immense popularity helped it rise through the ranks and establish a huge esports scenario. This led to multiple youngsters making a name for themselves in the gaming community.

Hamza "Blaze" Khozema Hyderabadwala is a popular name in Indian esports. He has represented Team SoloMid in several BGMI esports tournaments and scrims. His assaulting skills helped his team win the first-ever LAN tournament of the game.

Besides being a pro athlete, Blaze is a fitness freak and a popular YouTuber. Thousands flock to watch his videos to learn tips and tricks about the game.

Stats and other details about BGMI pro player and YouTuber Blaze

BGMI ID and IGN

Fans can use his ID - 5328308248 or his IGN - TSMBlazeOP to find his profile. He is the co-leader of the JODDBOLTE clan.

Seasonal stats and rank

The ban on the game resulted in TSM pulling out from participating in third-party tournaments or scrims. However, Blaze often plays scrims with his community friends, leaving him with less time to play classic matches.

However, Blaze is currently posited in the Crown V tier in the ongoing (and re-introduced) Cycle 3 Season 7, accumulating 3782. The fragger will be looking forward to reaching the Ace tier soon.

Blaze has stunningstats in the re-introduced Battlegrounds Mobile India Cycle 3 Season 7 (Image via Krafton)

Blaze has already participated in 33 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. He has received a chicken dinner in 5 matchups (with a win ratio of 15.2%) and has helped his team reach the top 10 in 23 matches.

The internet star has dealt a total damage of 54681.5 and an average damage of 1657.0. He has also managed to maintain an F/D ratio of 9.70 and has outplayed 320 enemies.

Blaze's remarkable skills are highlighted in his headshot percentage of 16.2 and an accuracy percentage of 15.3.

In the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7, Blaze's best outing came in a match where he gathered 24 finishes, with 3378 damage dealt in the process.

Note: Blaze's Battlegrounds Mobile India stats were recorded at the time of writing and will change by the end of the season.

YouTube earnings

Blaze is a contracted player for Team SoloMid and earns a salary from the organization. However, the champion athlete earns a decent amount from his popular YouTube channel, which currently has over 26.9K subscribers.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Hamza has earned between $11 - $184 from his YouTube channel in the last 30 days. He has also garnered over 45K video views during the same timeframe.

Note: BGMI is currently blocked by MeitY of the Indian Government under Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000. Indian gamers are requested to avoid playing the suspended BR game.

