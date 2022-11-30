Which teams will feature in PMGC 2022 Survival Stage? Schedule, where to watch, and more

The ongoing PMGC 2022 has taken the world of gaming by storm. Beginning with the League Group Phase on November 10, the series concluded with a thriller on November 27, finalizing the nine teams who directly booked their slots in the tournament's Grand Finals. The competition is all set to move on to the Survival Stage, where 24 teams (from the Group stage) will be giving their best to make their place in the Grand Finals.

Participating teams in PMGC 2022 Survival Stage

The PUBG Mobile teams that finished between rank fourth and 11th in the league group matches will feature in the Survival Stage of the prestigious competition.

Here's a list of the 24 participating teams in the Survival Stage:

Group Red

Bigetron Red Aliens (Indonesia) 4 Rivals (Malaysia) Box Gaming (Vietnam) Nigma Galaxy (UAE) Titan Gaming (Kazakhstan) DRS Gaming (Nepal) AGON i8 Esports (Pakistan) LGD Gaming (China)

Group Green

Bacon Time (Thailand) Vampire Esports (Thailand) INCO Gaming (Brazil) Alpha 7 Esports (Brazil) POWR Esports (Saudi Arabia) Skylightz Gaming (Nepal) HVVP (Ex NAVI) (Russia) Damwon Gaming (South Korea)

Group Yellow

TEM Entertainment (Thailand) Faze Clan (Thailand) Vivo Keyd (Brazil) Geekay Esports (Iraq) IHC Esports (Mongolia) Beşiktaş Esports (Turkey) Game Lord (France) REJECT (Japan)

Schedule and match timings of Survival Stage matches

As mentioned earlier, the Survival Stage of PMGC 2022 will begin today (November 30) and will continue until December 2. A total of 16 teams from two groups (eight from each) will participate in the Round Robin format.

Day 1 - November 30: Group Red vs Green

Day 2 - December 1: Group Green vs Yellow

Day 3 - December 2: Group Red vs Yellow

A total of six matches will be played on each match day. The matches will be played on the maps of Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok and in the same order as the League phase.

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 2 - Miramar

Match 3 - Sanhok

Match 4 - Erangel

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Erangel

The live program of the Survival Stage of PMGC 2022 is scheduled to begin at 10:45 am (UTC+0) / 4:15 pm IST. Fans and players across the globe can tune into the official Tik Tok, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels/finals of PUBG Mobile Esports to catch the forthcoming live action.

Qualified sides for PMGC 2022 Grand Finals

Following weeks of blisteringly intense competition in the League phase, nine teams have already cemented their place in the Grand Finals of the ongoing PMGC 2022 event.

Here's a look at the qualified sides:

Group Red

Buriram United

Influence Rage Chemin Esports

S2G Esports

Group Green

GodLike Stalwart

Nova Esports

Fire Flux Esports

Group Yellow

Geek Fam

Four Angry Men

Trained to Kill

Alter Ego LIMAX (Indonesia) and Still Moving Under Gunfire (China) will join these teams, who have already booked their slots in the Grand Finals after winning their regional tournaments.

Five teams qualifying from the Survival Stage will complete the 16 teams participating in the Grand Finals. Hence, all eyes will be on the teams participating in the Survival Stage.

