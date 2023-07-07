"Blind, Soul, my team, Orange Rock and OG": Destro names the best BGMI esports teams

During a recent live stream on YouTube, famous Indian BGMI player Destro interacted with his followers and gave some interesting facts regarding the Indian esports scene. His comments have sparked enthusiasm and curiosity throughout the gaming community, from spotlighting the top Indian teams to an opinion on including Neyo in the SOUL team.

Ammar "Destro" Khan is an Indian esports player who has garnered significant recognition in the gaming community, specifically in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Currently associated with Gladiators Esports, Destro has demonstrated his prowess through numerous tournaments and competitive matches.

One notable achievement in Destro's career is his participation in the Nodwin BGMI Champions Cup, where he emerged as the victor in July. This accomplishment solidified his reputation as a formidable player and showcased his ability to perform under high-pressure situations.

Fans ask Destro about India's best BGMI teams in his opinion

As Destro was interacting with fans' questions, one of his fans from Assam asked him about India's best teams. In response, he gave his opinion on the most outstanding Indian teams in BGMI esports based on the recent trend and performance. He said:

"According to the current meta, if I would say (India's best teams) then it will be Blind, Soul, my team as well, Orange Rock, and OG (Orangutan) which is purely on the performance basis (in BGMI tournaments)."

It is also worth noting that Blind Esports, which tops the list of India's best teams given by Destro, is an esports organization located in India that was founded in April 2019. Blind Esports has developed into a notable force in the Indian gaming scene since its inception, with a streak of remarkable tournament victories. They have won the Lidoma Battleground Invitational, the Upthrust Esports Challengers Showdown, the Skyesports Champions Series, the Upthrust Survivors Saga Season 2, and the Villager Esports DOMIN8R Series. Their repeated success demonstrates the team's talent, passion, and position as a formidable presence in Indian esports.

However, fans were shocked when Destro didn't include the GodL team in the list of the Best Indian teams. Here, Destro also explained behind the exclusion of GodL in this list from his perspective:

"Now you guys (fans) would be asking why I haven't included GodL (in the list), they have won only one tournament (so far in 2023), they were having low performances (before that) and I really wish they will continue their performance (after the tournament win)".

Godlike won the IQOO Pro Series in July, establishing their standing as a powerful force in the BGMI esports scene.

In the same stream, another fan inquiry focused on Neyo and his suitability for inclusion in the SOUL team. In response, Destro commented:

"Neyo is one of the best-skilled (BGMI esports) players in India."

This acknowledgment shows that Neyo has the talent and prowess that could significantly contribute to the success of the SOUL team.

