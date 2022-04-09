BMOC The Grind League Stage day 2: Overview, standings, and more

With day 2 of the BMOC The Grind League Stage coming to a close, Chemin Esports made an enterprising start as the team climbed eighteen places to the top spot. They secured two chicken dinners and accumulated 101 points.

Skylightz Gaming, who were in first spot after day 1, dropped four places to fifth while Team Mayhem moved up to second position.

Team XO acquired eighth place with 75 points while fan favorite Team Soul came 10th with 69 points of their own. GodLike and its closest rival Team Xspark managed to hold on to their 11th and 12th place with 69 and 62 points respectively.

Overview of BMOC The Grind League Stage day 2

Chemin Esports stands at the first spot after BMOC The Grind League day 2 (Image via BGMI)

The first match being played between Group B and Group C on the Erangel map was clinched by Chemin Esports with 13 finishes. The team eliminated Skylightz and Revenge in the last zone. Team Soul have not had a good start as they were eliminated earlier by OR Esports.

GodLike were impressive in their first match of the day as they grabbed 30 points in which 15 came from kills. Jonathan won his 1v1 fight against MYM Atlas and came out victorious. Chemin Esports finished third place with nine frags.

Team Xspark finished 12th after BMOC The Grind League day 2 (Image via BGMI)

With five kills, Team Soul took their first chicken dinner in the league stage while Team Mayhem once again occupied second position. Team Insane grabbed third place with 10 eliminations.

It was a match between Group A and Group B on the Erangel map where Team XO displayed a good game and won the match with nine finishes. Revenge Esports and Team Soul came in second and third place with 12 and two frags respectively.

Overall standings of BMOC The Grind League Stage after day 2 (Image via BGMI)

Chemin put on an emphatic performance today. They clinched their fifth bout with six finishes. Team Insane and Soul finished in second and third place with nine and eight kills respectively. Led by Owais, Team Forever had another bad match as they were eliminated earlier by Revenge.

Entity Gaming won against Revenant in the last circle and claimed the final match of the day with 12 finishes. Godlike placed third with eight frags while Chemin acquired fourth place with eight kills of their own.

