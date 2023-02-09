C4 MAX Yt's BGMI ID, stats, headshot percentage, clan, YouTube earnings, and more in 2023

C4 MAX is one of the fastest-growing Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) YouTubers out there. Although he began his content creation journey with PUBG Mobile, he switched to BGMI when the game was launched.

Even after Battlegrounds Mobile India's ban, C4 MAX has stayed loyal to the title and still frequently uploads funny gameplay videos. Thousands across the country flock to watch his content as soon as it is uploaded on YouTube.

BGMI ID and IGN of renowned BGMI player and YouTuber C4 MAX Yt

Fans looking for C4 MAX's BGMI ID can use the code 5910700792 or his IGN, YouTubeC4MaxYt, to find his profile. While the YouTuber's in-game ID level is 80, he has also reached level 68 in Evoground matches. His ID is distinguishable as it is placed in rank 53 of the popularity rankings. His fans can send him popularity items to help him rise through the rankings.

C4 MAX is the only leader of the clan he created called C 4 Official. Fans who wish to feature in his videos can send him a request to join the clan.

Seasonal stats and rank

C4 MAX's stats in BGMI's new and re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7 are impressive (Image via Krafton)

In the new Battlegrounds Mobile India Cycle 3 Season 7, C4 MAX successfully posited himself in the Crown V tier, accumulating 3769 points. Since he plays regularly, the YouTuber might finish in the elite in-game tiers.

The player took part in only 45 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. However, he has obtained a chicken dinner in five matches, helping his Squad reach the top 10 in 28 matchups.

C4 MAX managed to deal a total damage of 50024.3 with an average damage of 1111.7. He holds an F/D ratio of 6.02, as he outplayed 271 enemies.

His head-tracing skills in the BR title are evident in his headshot percentage of 21.4 (with 58 headshots). On average, the pro gamer survived 13.3 minutes in every classic mode match.

In the re-introduced C3S7, C4 MAX's best performance came in a match where he accrued 14 finishes, with 2381 damage dealt in the process.

Note: C4 MAX's stats were collected at the time of writing. However, since the season is in its first half, these stats will change as things progress.

YouTube earnings

Being an independent content creator, C4 MAX's primary source of income is his popular YouTube channel, which has more than 1.1 million subscribers. To date, he has uploaded 420 Battlegrounds Mobile India/PUBG Mobile gameplay videos to his channel.

Based on stats provided by Social Blade, C4 MAX has earned between $629 and $10.1k from his YouTube channel in the last 30 days. He has also accrued over 46 lakh video views and 20k subscribers during the same period. These stats highlight the gamer's massive rise in popularity.

Note: Various YouTubers play BGMI on a daily basis to churn out content. However, the title has been unavailable on Indian digital storefronts since July 28, 2022. Hence, mobile gamers in the country should abstain from downloading or playing the game.

