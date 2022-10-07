Casetoo's BGMI ID, in-game stats, YouTube earnings, and more in 2022

The BGMI community has witnessed the emergence of several content creators who have entertained their audience by playing the popular game.

Aditya "Casetoo" took to gaming at an early stage of his career. He is an inspiration to all young creators, showing them that they can create a livelihood out of gaming.

The content creator is renowned for the playful and light-hearted commentary on his gameplay videos. Although he also livestreams GTA V on various platforms, he frequently uploads BGMI videos on his YouTube channel.

Details of popular BGMI YouTuber and content creator Casetoo

BGMI ID and IGN

Casetoo's great gameplay has helped him garner a dedicated fanbase. They search for his ID to send him friend requests, hoping to play classic and custom matches with him. Casetoo's ID in the popular BR title is 5108853226.

After having the same username for a long time, the YouTuber recently changed his in-game name (IGN) to CasetooYT. Fans can search for his profile using his IGN and send him in-game popularity gifts.

Seasonal stats and rank

Casetoo only plays classic matches in Battlegrounds Mobile India to create content. During the previous season, he had pushed his rank to the Ace tier and received the glorious Ace title.

In the newly re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7 he has already reached the Diamond IV tier and is pushing to reach the Ace Master tier. In the process, he has accumulated 3454 total seasonal points.

Snippet showing popular BGMI YouTuber Casetoo's stats in the new Cycle 3 Season 7 (Image via Krafton)

Casetoo has only played 22 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. Along with his squadmates, he has emerged victorious in just 4 of those matches and reached the top ten in 14 matches. Going by the stats of previous seasons, he will be eyeing to improve these stats before the season ends.

Casetoo has managed to deal a total of 40559.5 damage with an average damage of 1843.6. Furthermore, he has maintained a good F/D ratio of 12.86 and has outclassed 283 enemies.

The popular YouTuber's great fragging skills are highlighted in his headshot percentage of 17.3. He also has an average survival time of 15.5 minutes with an accuracy percentage of 16.3.

Casetoo's best outing in the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7 is a staggering 38 finishes with 5830 damage dealt in a single match.

Note: Casetoo's stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as the season progresses.

YouTube earnings

Casetoo is amongst the biggest mobile gaming YouTubers in the country. The BGMI pro possesses a popular YouTube channel that currently has over 2.8M subscribers.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Aditya Sharma has earned between $961 - $15.4K in the last 30 days from his YouTube channel. He has also garnered over 1K new subscribers during this period.

Note: Despite several popular streamers streaming BGMI on a daily basis, Indian mobile gamers are urged to refrain from playing the BR title as it is currently blocked by the Indian government.

Poll : 0 votes