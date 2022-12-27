Classified YT's BGMI ID, F/D ratio, YouTube income, and more

The popularity of games like BGMI and Free Fire in India has created many avenues for gaming content creators in the country. Some of India's most well-known names include MortaL, Dynamo, sc0utOP, Total Gaming, Ghatak, AS Gaming, Desi Gamers, and many more.

Nitin "Classified YT" Chougale is another renowned name among Indian BGMI fans. Chougale's videos have focused on PUBG Mobile and BGMI, and he has produced content for his audience for over four years now. As a result of his consistency, Classified YT currently has more than 2.51 million subscribers on YouTube.

Classified YT: BGMI UID, in-game name, YouTube income, seasonal stats, and more

Nitin "Classified YT" Chougale's BGMI ID (Image via Krafton)

Every Battlegrounds Mobile India user gets a specific character ID after logging into the game for the first time. This unique ID is permanent, and it can be used to search for the in-game account of any player. Similarly, the player's IGN (in-game name) is also unique but can be changed using a Rename Card.

Nitin "Classified YT" Chougale's clan (Image via Krafton)

Nitin "Classified YT" Chougale's Battlegrounds Mobile India character ID is 5226425375, and his IGN is ClassifiedYT. He is also the co-leader of an in-game clan named HunterOfficial.

Nitin "Classified YT" Chougale's tier, number of wins, F/D ratio, and other seasonal stats

Nitin "Classified YT" Chougale's seasonal stats (Image via Krafton)

Battlegrounds Mobile India is currently blocked in India, and the game hasn't received any new content recently despite its servers still being available. The in-game Ranked Season, C3S7, which began in July after the launch of the 2.1 patch, has been renewed twice so far and is expected to conclude in January 2023.

Some of the game's playerbase has moved on to other mobile battle royale titles, but many are still grinding hard to rank up. Classified YT is among the active users of Battlegrounds Mobile India and has played a decent number of Ranked matches in the current season. Chougale has also continued to maintain a satisfactory F/D ratio in the game's TPP Squad mode.

Nitin "Classified YT" Chougale's tier details (Image via Krafton)

As of this writing, Nitin "Classified YT" Chougale has played 326 matches in Cycle 3 Season 7 (renewed). He has scored 1258 finishes at an F/D ratio of 3.86 while featuring in 'Top 10' 78 times. However, Classified YT is yet to get a chicken dinner in C3S7, which is why his rating is 59.3 (B+).

Apart from this, his current tier is Crown IV, with a Season Rating of 5824 and a Season Rank in the Top 11.00%.

Nitin "Classified YT" Chougale's estimated earnings from YouTube

Classified YT on YouTube (Image via Google)

Classified YT is Nitin Chougale's primary channel, and his other channels include Not Classified and Classified LIVE. The main channel boasts more than 2.51 million subscribers, while the other two have almost 98K subs each.

According to the stats on Social Blade, Classified YT has seen a decrease in growth in terms of views in the last 30 days. As of this writing, his estimated earnings in the past 30 days are expected to lie between $90 and $1.4K. The BGMI creator's yearly YouTube income is estimated to be between $1.1K and $17.3K.

