How to get free Rename Cards in BGMI in April 2022

Within nine months of its release, BGMI has become a popular multiplayer action game amongst users in the Indian gaming community. With millions of players playing the game on a daily basis, many players tend to keep the same in-game name (IGN).

To avoid confusion, players can use Rename Cards to create a unique IGN for their ID. Furthermore, players who have registered for BMOC will also need to create usernames with respect to their clan names. Rename Cards will come in handy for those players as well.

How to get and use Rename Cards in BGMI

In-game names play a major role in video games, especially in battle royale games. Players are generally referred to in the gaming community by their IGN. As a result, it becomes necessary for players to possess Rename Cards using which they can rename and set a moniker according to their choice.

Redemption processes for acquiring the Rename Cards

1) By leveling up in-game IDs

This method enables Battlegrounds Mobile India players to obtain the Rename Card for free. This is helpful for all players, particularly beginners in the game who want to keep at least one Rename Card in their inventory.

To obtain Rename Cards in the game, BGMI players are required to level up their in-game ID to at least Level 10. Here's a look at the different steps on how to get the item.

Click on the Missions tab. Drop down and click on Progress Mission. Swipe to Level 10 and click on collect rewards. Head over to in-game mail section and obtain the Rename Card.

2) Through events

Every update in the game witnesses the introduction of new modes and events. While some events celebrate festivals and occasions across the country, some are related to new themes incorporated in the game. These events help BGMI players get rewards for free. However, not all events contain Rename Cards as rewards.

To get Rename Cards in the game, players are required to complete missions and gather event tokens that they need to exchange later on.

How can BGMI players use Rename Cards to change their in-game names?

Rename Cards may be rare, but are easy to use in Battlegrounds Mobile India. To change their IGN using the card, players must follow the following steps:

Step 1: Log into Battlegrounds Mobile India using either your Facebook, Google Play Games, or your Twitter account.

Step 2: Once the card is obtained from the above mentioned methods, head over to the inventory.

Step 3: Search for Rename Crads in the items category and tap on it. Then, choose a new moniker according to your choice.

Step 4: Click on the 'OK' button to successfully change the in-game name.

By using the above methods, BGMI players will be able to rename themselves quite easily.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan