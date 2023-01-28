Copknit's BGMI ID, F/D ratio, YouTube income, and more

Most Indian mobile gamers are familiar with BGMI. It replaced PUBG Mobile and brought its esports ecosystem back to life.

Besides the revival of the esports scene, Battlegrounds Mobile India also became the primary game for various content creators.

Rohit Roy, well-known for his YouTube channel Copknit, is another Indian content creator who began his career with PUBG Mobile. Rohit "Copknit" is busy uploading BGMI content and live-streaming its gameplay. The recent uploads on Copknit's YouTube channel primarily include gameplay montages.

Rohit "Copknit": BGMI UID, in-game name, YouTube earnings, seasonal stats, and more

Rohit "Copknit" Roy's in-game account (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Players who log into BGMI for the first time and create a new account will get a specific ID and an exclusive in-game name. The ID and IGN are unique identifiers that one can use to navigate anyone's account in the game.

The character ID is assigned by the game and is permanent, implying that one cannot change it. At the same time, the in-game name is something that one must create. Moreover, they can easily customize their IGNs using a Rename Card.

Rohit "Copknit" Roy's clan CBLEsports (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Copknit's Battlegrounds Mobile India UID is 522341248, and his IGN is BgmiōOwner (displayed as Bgmi Owner). He is also the leader of his clan, CBLEsports.

Rohit "Copknit" Roy's rank, tier, number of wins (chicken dinners), finish-to-death ratio, and other seasonal stats

Rohit "Copknit" Roy's seasonal stats in the renewed Cycle 3 Season 7 (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

For those unaware, Battlegrounds Mobile India has been blocked since July 2022 due to data security reasons. Thus, due to the game's absence from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, Krafton has not rolled out any new patches. Instead, the game's Ranked Season C3S7 has been renewed thrice, with a rank reset in September, November, and January.

Despite the ban, Battlegrounds Mobile India's servers are still active, and many are still grinding hard in the ranked mode. Rohit "Copknit" has played 189 matches in the ongoing season and has won 14 out of them. Furthermore, he has appeared 102 times in the Top 10 and has scored 887 finishes with an F/D ratio of 4.69.

Rohit "Copknit" Roy's tier details in the current ranked season (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Rohit's stats have a 76.1 (S) rating in C3S7, while his Season Rank is 38938. In addition, his Season Rating is 6130, and his current Battlegrounds Mobile India tier is Crown I.

Rohit "Copknit" Roy's estimated earnings from YouTube

Rohit "Copknit" Roy's YouTube channels (Image via Google)

Copknit is Rohit's primary YouTube channel, with over 271K subscribers and 29.469 million views.

Besides this, Rohit has two other channels: Copknit Gaming and Copknit Playz.

Copknit's page on Social Blade displaying his channel's analytics and estimated earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Copknit has seen a rise in channel views in the last 30 days. The site has estimated content creators' earnings during the same period to lie between $76 and $1.2K.

Note: The stats and estimated earnings are subject to change.

