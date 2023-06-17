Do BGMI cheats exist? Exploring the reasons for not using hacks in the game

Battlegrounds Mobile India, commonly known as BGMI, is one of the most popular mobile games in the Indian gaming scene. Since this game is free across all devices, it has become straightforward to develop hacks for BGMI. Be it cheap exploits on Android devices or expensive third-party applications that let you hack the game without getting detected, the market for BGMI hacks has amassed a great deal of notoriety.

What are the ways you can cheat in BGMI?

Krafton has been banning countless accounts reported for using unfair means in BGMI. This has not deterred people from abstaining from these illegal methods. In fact, with each new update, the rate at which hackers are growing in the community seems to be going out of hand.

How people cheat in BGMI varies from running scripts in the background to using entirely different game versions to gain unfair advantages over the players who choose to play fair.

If you are someone who pushes for the rank of a conqueror in this game, you will know how difficult it becomes to win matches as you climb higher in the points table, thanks to the relentless barrage of hackers in these lobbies. No matter how many patches the game receives, there seems to be no cure for this particular plague.

It is not only casual players who suffer. Recently, there have been reports of a player from a well-known eSports organization using unfair means in competitive tournaments. This is shameful and problematic, as players put much on the line for these tournaments.

Why should cheating or hacking be avoided in BGMI?

Here are some reasons why hacking is unethical and should be avoided by everyone, no matter how dire the circumstances are:

First and foremost, cheating in any form is forbidden in the game and can be a criminal offense. It ruins the fairness and sportsmanship that should be the main agenda of people playing this game. Hacking prevents players from showcasing their skills in the game, creating an unfair and unhealthy environment for everyone.

It makes the developers spend more money creating secure game updates to ensure people can’t hack. They could use the same resources to incorporate fun content for everyone to enjoy, but the developers are behind the eight-ball due to some shameless people.

As security is a big concern, Krafton strictly wields the ban pan and terminates any accounts accused of suspicious or malicious activities in the game. So, hacking or cheating with unfair means will get your account banned.

If you get banned for hacking, you instantly lose your reputation among your friends. Losing your respect and friends is never worth using cheats and unfair means to get a few extra kills.

