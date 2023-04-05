Dynamo vs Alpha Clasher: Who has better BGMI stats in 2023?

Aaditya "Dynamo" Sawant and Pratik "Alpha" Jogiya are immensely popular pros and YouTubers who are part of the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) gaming community. While the former is the leader of the crowd-favorite Hydra Esports, the latter recently left the clan and relinquished his role as the clan's co-leader.

Alpha Clasher is currently managed by 8bit Creatives but is not signed by any organization. However, both these legends still stream BGMI quite frequently on their channels.

Dynamo's BGMI ID and stats

Dynamo is one of the best snipers in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

Dynamo's unique ID code in Battlegrounds Mobile India is 591948701. Fans can also search for the superstar's profile using his IGN, H¥DRA丨DYNAMO.

Dynamo has treaded in the ranked classic TPP Squad mode 5522 times along with his friends from the gaming community and randoms. The BGMI streamer has managed to bag the Chicken Dinner in 2061 matches (with an impressive win ratio of 37.3%). He has also helped his squad reach the top 10 in 4111 matches so far.

Hydra's leader dealt a total damage of 4009077.8. He also boasts an average damage of 726.0. Meanwhile, his F/D ratio of 4.24 with 23425 eliminations is one of the best in the game.

He also has a commendable headshot percentage of 25.7 (with 6,028 headshots). On average, Hydra's leader survived 19.4 minutes in classic mode matches.

Dynamo's best outing was in a classic ranked match, where he garnered 19 eliminations, with 3381 damage dealt.

Alpha Clasher's ID and stats

Alpha Clasher's career stats speak volumes about his prowess as an assaulter (Image via Krafton)

Fans searching for Alpha Clasher's Battlegrounds Mobile India ID can use the unique code 569808986. They can also use his IGN and AlphaMotaBhai to view his profile.

Alpha Clasher has taken part in 11531 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode and emerged victorious in 3334 matches (possessing a win ratio of 28.9%). He has reached the top 10 in 7123 matches alongside his squadmates.

The popular BGMI streamer has dealt a total damage of 8152131.7 with an average damage of 707.0. He has a high F/D ratio of 4.41, outplaying 50846 enemies.

Alpha also has an impressive headshot percentage of 22.6 (with 11471 headshots). On average, he lived for 15.5 minutes in every classic mode match.

Alpha's best performance was in a classic match, where he managed an astonishing 25 kills, with 4075 damage dealt in the process.

Comparison

Based on Dynamo and Alpha Clasher's career stats, the latter seems to have the upper hand in TPP squad mode in eliminations, headshots, and damage.

However, Dynamo's stats are better as he holds a higher F/D ratio, win ratio, average damage, and headshot percentage. Hence, it can be said that Dynamo has better stats than his former clanmate Alpha Clasher.

Disclaimer: The stats were recorded while writing this comparative piece and are subject to change as they play more classic matches. Indian gamers should remember that BGMI remains suspended due to central government-levied restrictions. Hence, they should avoid playing it.

