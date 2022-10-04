Fact Check: Can BGMI 32-bit APK be downloaded on Android devices?

Krafton touted BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) as the like-to-like replacement for the popular Battle Royale title, PUBG Mobile. The promotion of Battlegrounds Mobile India as "India ka Battlegrounds" clicked with PUBG Mobile fans who were desperately waiting for the return of their beloved game.

Apart from the teasers related to the launch, Krafton ensured that Battlegrounds Mobile India gets all the content from the global variant via consistent updates. However, on 28 July 2022, days after the rollout of the 2.1 patch, Battlegrounds Mobile India suddenly disappeared from the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store.

Although game servers haven't gone offline since the ban, Krafton has refrained from adding anything new. Consequently, Battlegrounds Mobile India didn't get the much anticipated 2.2 patch. However, several unofficial download links have confused many users regarding the update's rollout.

The download links for the latest BGMI 32-bit APKs will provide malware instead of new content

Many fake links for the latest version of BGMI 32-bit APKs are available (Image via Google)

The fact that Battlegrounds Mobile India 32-bit APK is downloadable is "partially true" as fans can access the working links for 2.1 or older versions. Most of the latest links with the 2.2 version are fake and will probably not work. However, accessing these can get their hands on malware rather than new in-game content.

Consider a hypothetical scenario where players are able to get a modified Battlegrounds Mobile India 32-bit APK file with the latest version being PUBG Mobile. In that case, such applications will result in account suspensions due to unreliable and unauthorized sources. The same is true for unofficial APK files with the older versions.

Avoid using any download links for Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.2 version update (Image via Twitter)

Hence, it is beneficial for gamers to keep using the official BGMI application. If they are bored with the same content, several Battle Royale alternatives are available in the Play Store and the App Store. Thus, fans can consider installing any of the following games to replace the title:

New State Mobile (formerly PUBG New State)

Garena Free Fire MAX

Call of Duty Mobile

Apex Legends Mobile

Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier

Among the alternatives mentioned above, New State Mobile offers the closest experience to Battlegrounds Mobile India, which gamers can keep in mind. They can also wait for the upcoming Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, the official adaptation of the eponymous COD title for PCs and consoles.

What is the official reason behind the ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India?

After BGMI received a ban, several media reports and sources deduced the reason behind the same, as the Government of India never issued any press release. The reports attributed the reason for the ban to privacy and security concerns with the game. Many sources also alleged that its servers in India were indirectly or directly in contact with those in China.

The official reason behind the ban has recently been revealed by an RTI response to an appeal. The answer confirmed privacy and security concerns with the game as a potential reason behind the ban on BGMI. It also revealed that MeitY took the decision (to ban) on the requests of nodal officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The official statement from the RTI response read:

"Based on the requests received through designated nodal officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has blocked the game application Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) under the provision of section 69A of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000 and the Information Technology (Procedure and safeguards for blocking for access of information by public) Rules, 2009."

However, the response to the RTI appeal didn't confirm the reports of BGMI India servers communicating with the Chinese ones.

