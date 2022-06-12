Fact Check: Can BGMI voice packs be downloaded for free?

BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) was announced in May 2021, and Krafton unveiled its beta version in June 2021. The official nationwide release of the game for Android happened on July 2, 2021. Thus, Battlegrounds Mobile India is turning a year old on the Google Play Store in the upcoming weeks.

Serving as an alternative to PUBG Mobile, Battlegrounds Mobile India has already registered over 50 million installs on the Play Store. Furthermore, Krafton's Battle Royale shooter has also been a consistent feature on the top charts of f2p (free-to-play) games, indicating its humongous popularity.

BGMI has tried to replicate its global variant with in-game content and the esports scene. Players have witnessed tournaments like BGIS 2021, BMOC 2022, and the ongoing BMPS. At the same time, Krafton has ensured BGMI receives every feature from PUBG Mobile's global update.

BGMI: Players require UC to unlock voice packs in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Voice packs cost UC in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

As mentioned already, Krafton has provided almost every feature to Indian users from the global version. Thus, one can say that both Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile are synchronized in terms of in-game content like game modes, Royale Pass, and major events.

Downloadable voice packs are among the features of PUBG Mobile that are also available in Battlegrounds Mobile India. One can find a variety of voice packs from the famous streamers in the Indian region. These voice packs are a part of DLC, and one can acquire them from the shop by paying UC.

Therefore, it is not true that BGMI voice packs can be downloaded (unlocked) for free. However, in rare cases, developers may introduce specific voice packs redeemable via redemption codes or special events. Still, the fact that one can download voice packs for free is entirely wrong.

"Shreeman" basic voice is available in Battlegrounds Mobile India via the "Shreeman Legend is Here" event. It is featured as a free reward in the event, but players will still have to spend 300 UC to claim the voice. Thus, the so-called free prize technically costs 300 Unknown Cash.

Similarly, developers can introduce voice packs via events and label them as "free." It is not necessary that one will be able to unlock them without paying any amount of Unknown Cash.

How to buy and change voice in BGMI?

Players can change their in-game voice using the Inventory (Image via Krafton)

Here's how users can unlock the voice packs introduced by the developers in the game:

Step 1: One should spot and open Battlegrounds Mobile India on their devices. They can sign in using their preferred platform.

One should spot and open Battlegrounds Mobile India on their devices. They can sign in using their preferred platform. Step 2: Users can open the shop by tapping on the "Cart" icon after signing in.

Users can open the shop by tapping on the "Cart" icon after signing in. Step 3: In the shop, users should click on the "Treasures" tab and scroll down until they spot voice packs in the game.

Currently, only two basic voice packages - Shreeman and Mavi - are available in the game. Both cost 250 Unknown Cash (UC) and are available until June 17, 2022, 0:00 (UTC). Therefore, users should hurry.

Step 4: Players should tap on "250 UC" for their desired basic voice package to make the purchase. After paying the amount, they can use the basic voice for the lifetime in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Players can open the inventory and open the menu given under the "steering wheel." Furthermore, they can tap on the "mic" icon to open the voice settings and change the same by choosing their desired option from "Select Voice."

Players can also tweak the commands using the same section they want to use on the battlefield.

