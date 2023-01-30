Fact Check: Is BGMI 2.4 update APK release date real?

Following the ban on PUBG Mobile in the Indian gaming market in September 2020, the South Korean company Krafton Inc. launched the Indian variant, BGMI, in 2021. The title shattered many records within a year and became one of the most popular action games. It also helped in the development of the esports ecosystem in the country.

However, shocking to every gamer in the community, the title was removed from the digital storefronts of Apple and Google on July 28, 2022. Since then, the game has yet to return to the virtual stores, and players have to stay satisfied playing the content of the 2.1 update.

Meanwhile, news of the 2.4 update's release has confused gamers about its authenticity.

Is the BGMI 2.4 update release date surfacing online real?

Several YouTubers and third-party websites on the internet claim to know about the release date of the 2.4 update in BGMI. According to these websites, the Indian variant finally returned to the Google Play Store and App Store on January 15.

However, more than two weeks have passed since the mentioned date, and no new update has been introduced in the BR title. Hence, it is understood that the date mentioned on the websites are unauthentic and cannot be relied upon.

The release date mentioned on the websites was based on the assumptions of several BGMI pros who went live on Instagram and YouTube to mention a tentative release date. Krafton India has conveyed no official news regarding the same.

Meanwhile, some YouTubers have gone as far as to suggest links that will help them download the latest 2.4 content in Battlegrounds Mobile India. However, gamers must know that these links are fraudulent as they redirect them to download the global variant - PUBG Mobile.

Hence, BGMI players are advised to refrain from believing such baseless news and wait for official confirmation from Krafton India's end. They should also avoid clicking on any links that might result in a 10-year ban on their in-game ID.

Minor in-game update obstructs the possibility of the 2.4 update's introduction in BGMI.

On January 11, 2023, the game received a minor in-game update that fixed a few bugs and made minute changes to the title.

The tenure of the Cycle 3 Season 7 was increased until March 21, 2023. Meanwhile, the season has been renamed RS1, further highlighting the non-incorporation of the 2.4 update.

Furthermore, the latest in-game update has extended the crates' tenure until March 21. However, much to the disappointment of fans and lovers of the game, the Royale Pass section has remained locked, hinting that no new RP will be added in January/February 2023.

Considering all the details mentioned above, it is unlikely that the 2.4 update will be incorporated into BGMI soon. Players may have to wait until the 2.5 update (set to be released in mid-March) for the title to be relisted in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. They will have to keep enjoying the existing modes (Ancient Secret: Arise and Classic Modes) of the 2.1 update.

Poll : 0 votes