GameXpro BGMI ID, stats, headshot percentage, clan, YouTube earnings, and more in 2023

Ravi "GameXpro" Rawat is a renowned name in the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) community. He got into gaming at an early age and defied all odds to get to where he is today.

GameXpro has adapted to several changes in the mobile gaming scene over the years. This has helped him gain millions of followers who flock to watch his videos as soon as he uploads them to his YouTube channel.

Apart from his BGMI gameplay videos, his crate-opening videos are quite well-liked by fans. His Valorant gameplay clips are also popular.

Details about popular BGMI YouTuber GameXpro that fans should be aware of

BGMI ID and IGN

Fans looking for GameXpro's BGMI ID can use this code - 5397003232, or his IGN - B乛LaC丨Łegit, to find his profile.

GameXpro is currently the leader of a clan called BLaC | Boys, and fans who want to play with him can send him requests. Those who successfully make it to his friend list might get a chance to feature in his gameplay videos.

Seasonal stats and rank

GameXpro's stats in Battlegrounds Mobile India's ongoing Cycle 3 Season 7 are amazing (Image via Krafton)

GameXpro has successfully reached the Ace tier in the ongoing (and re-introduced) Cycle 3 Season 7, accumulating 4379 points. He will be eyeing the Ace Master tier in the forthcoming days.

The YouTuber has participated in 239 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. However, he has earned chicken dinners in only 19 matchups (with a win rate of 7.9%) and has helped his squad reach the top 10 in 132 matches.

GameXpro has dealt a damage of 217067.2 and an average damage of 908.2. He has managed to maintain an F/D ratio of 4.49 and has outplayed 1074 enemies.

His insane head-tracing skills are highlighted in his headshot percentage of 16.6 with 178 headshots. On average, he has survived 9.5 minutes in every classic mode match.

In the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7, GameXpro's best outing came in a match where he garnered 24 finishes, with 4281 damage dealt in the process.

Note: GameXpro's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) stats were collected at the time of writing (January 14, 2022) and will change as the season progresses.

YouTube earnings

Being an independent content creator, GameXpro's main source of income is his YouTube channel, which has more than 4.1 million subscribers. He has uploaded 1459 Battlegrounds Mobile India, PUBG Mobile, and Valorant videos to the channel.

Based on stats provided by Social Blade, GameXpro has earned $400 - $6.4k from his YouTube channel in the last 30 days. He has also garnered over 16 lakh video views during the same period.

Note: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was removed from the virtual storefronts (Google Play Store and Apple App Store) on July 28, 2022, due to a ban levied on it by the MeitY department of the Indian government. Hence, players residing in the country are urged not to download or tread on the battlegrounds of the blocked game.

