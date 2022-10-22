GameXpro's BGMI ID, stats, YouTube earnings, and more in 2022

Ravi Rawat, aka GamePro, is one of the most endeared BGMI YouTubers in India. Millions of fans across the country flock to watch his uploaded videos to learn more about the game. Over time, he has adapted to the changes in the mobile title and improved his performance.

His fun gameplay, intense rank push, as well as tips and tricks videos have become an instant hit amongst gamers. Today, the YouTuber stands as an idol to youngsters trying to make a career in gaming.

Details about BGMI pro player and popular YouTuber GameXpro

BGMI ID and IGN

GameXpro's insane gameplay and funny commentary has garnered him a huge fanbase. These fans visit BGMI and search for his ID - 5397003232. Using this, they can send him friend requests and play classic/custom matches with him.

They can also send him popularity gifts using his in-game name (IGN) - B乛LaC丨Łegit. The special characters are included in his IGN to separate his profile from the fake ones out there.

Seasonal stats and rank

GameXpro is among the few players who spend the majority of their time playing Battlegrounds Mobile India. This is reflected in the seasonal rankings, where his rank in both Duo and Squad modes is higher than most players on the server. However, his rank in Duo mode is the highest.

In the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7, GameXpro has already reached the Ace Master tier, accruing 4710 points. With over four weeks left before the season concludes, the star player might reach the tier if he continues to play on a daily basis.

Snippet showing GameXpro's stats in the ongoing Cycle 3 Season 7 (Image via Krafton)

GameXpro has played 180 classic matches in the TPP Duo mode so far. He has got hold of the Chicken Dinner in 23 of those matches and has reached the top 10 in 79 matchups.

He has managed to deal a total of 185910.1 damage, with an average of 1032.8. He has maintained a praiseworthy F/D ratio of 6.52 and has outclassed 1174 enemies.

The popular YouTuber's impressive head-tracing skills are evident in his headshot percentage of 16.7. His average survival time of 18.0 minutes and accuracy of 11.7% reflect his all-round skills.

GameXpro's best outing in the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7 is 20 finishes with 2944 damage dealt in a single match.

Note: The aforementioned stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

YouTube earnings

GameXpro's primary source of income is his YouTube channel, which currently has over 4.12 million subscribers. He has uploaded a total of 1388 BGMI and PUBG Mobile gameplay videos so far.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Ravi Rawat has earned between $698 - $11.2K from his YouTube channel in the last 30 days. Furthermore, his channel has received over 2.7 million views in the same timeframe.

Note: Although popular athletes and YouTubers (including GameXpro) have been playing BGMI regularly, gamers across the country are advised to refrain from playing the BR title as it is currently blocked by the Government of India.

