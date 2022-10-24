Gaming Guru's BGMI ID, stats, YouTube earnings, and more in 2022

Guru aka Gaming Guru is amongst the most popular BGMI influencers in India. Although he began his YouTube career as a roaster, he soon discovered his love for Battlegrounds Mobile India and became a gamer.

Back in 2021, Guru joined the fan-favorite esports organization GodLike Esports as a content creator and has not looked back since. He currently uploads vlogs from the GodLike bootcamp on a regular basis, helping fans of the organization and the YouTuber himself get a closer look at major esports athletes and content creators.

Details about BGMI pro player and popular YouTuber Gaming Guru

BGMI ID and IGN

Guru is one of the most followed personalities in the BGMI community. This is quite evident based on the fact that he is ranked #63 in the in-game popularity rankings.

Interested fans can find Guru's in-game profile by searching for it using his unique ID 541959209 and his IGN GodLGuru (GodL stands for GodLike Esports). One can send him in-game popularity gifts to help him rise in the popularity rankings.

Seasonal stats and rank

Guru generally plays Battlegrounds Mobile India for fun. Sometimes, he helps others such as Spike and LoLzZz on their journey of rising on the leaderboards. Fans eagerly await the next livestream on his YouTube channel.

In the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7, Guru has already reached the Ace tier, accruing 4611 points. With over four weeks left before the ongoing season comes to an end, the pro player might reach the Ace Dominator tier, if he plays classic matches on a daily basis.

A snippet showing Gaming Guru's stats in the ongoing Cycle 3 Season 7 (Image via Krafton)

Guru has played 107 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode so far. Alongside his teammates, he has claimed a Chicken Dinner in 9 of those matches and has reached the top 10 in 73 matchups.

He has managed to deal a total of 102383.6 damage with an average damage of 956.9. Guru maintained a praiseworthy F/D ratio of 4.97 and has outclassed 532 enemies.

The popular YouTuber's great head-tracing skills are evident in his headshot percentage of 17.1. He also boasts an average survival time of 12.7 minutes. Furthermore, his impact on a match is also reflected in his accuracy of 16.1%.

Guru's best performance in the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7 is 16 finishes with 2636 damage dealt in a single match.

Note: Guru's stats were recorded at the time of writing this article and are subject to change as the season progresses.

YouTube earnings

Guru's primary source of income is his YouTube channel, Gaming Guru, which currently has over 1.15 million subscribers. He has uploaded a total of 1093 BGMI and PUBG Mobile gameplay videos so far.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Guru has earned between $123 - $2K from his YouTube channel in the last 30 days. Furthermore, Guru's channel has received over 4 lakh views in the same time period.

Note: Despite popular athletes and YouTubers playing BGMI regularly, Indian gamers are requested to refrain from playing the BR title as it is currently suspended by the Government of India.

Poll : 0 votes