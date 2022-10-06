GFX tool pro for BGMI: Is it legal to use?

Many BGMI players experience frame dips and low FPS when playing, both of which degrade the overall quality of the gaming experience. In most situations, this leads to individuals searching for answers on the internet to enjoy the game better.

GFX tools consistently emerge among the top choices when looking for ways to improve performance. Numerous content creators recommend their usage, and these tools serve the function of modifying textures to enable smoother gameplay.

However, users should be aware that there is a significant risk involved with these applications, as they violate the terms of service. The legality of such GFX Tools is reviewed in further depth in the following section.

Are GFX tools legal to use for BGMI?

There are several questions in the BGMI community about the safety of the GFX tools. Most often, these tools are used by players with low-end devices who cannot play the game smoothly. However, such individuals are unaware that their actions violate BGMI’s terms of service and can lead to severe consequences.

Essentially, third-party apps such as GFX tools modify the game's files, which is prohibited. This is among the reasons included in the list of account-banning causes, and the official support section mentions, "Any changes of client file data illegally, for example: Remove the grass or change the grass models in-game," can lead to account bans.

Official message on BGMI's Discord server (Image via BGMI / Discord)

Additionally, based on the automated response found on the Discord server, here is the stance of the developers on the use of third-party apps:

“Use of unauthorized third-party software or methods, such as cheats, hacks, modifications, scripts, plug-ins, automation software and so-called GFX tools, to modify or manipulate the game or its functionality, is a violation of the terms of service and punished accordingly.”

As a result, it is conceivable to conclude that using GFX tools is prohibited and may result in a permanent account ban. Keeping this in mind, users are advised to avoid using any form of such apps, even if they claim to be undetectable.

How to improve performance without GFX Tools

Gamers can improve their performance by following the tips provided below (Image via Sportskeeda)

Instead of employing GFX tools, users searching for alternative ways to improve performance can refer to the following recommendations:

1) Closing background apps: It is common for background apps to utilize a significant amount of RAM. Therefore, if gamers are experiencing frame drops, it is recommended to close all the applications running while they play BGMI. Doing so will free up RAM and enhance performance, resulting in a better experience.

2) Reduce the graphics to the lowest: Users with low-end smartphones should lower Battlegrounds Mobile India’s graphics settings to the lowest possible option. This will offer them the highest feasible FPS while reducing the dips they see in other graphic settings.

3) Turn off the battery saver: Usually, the battery saver hampers the overall performance of the device, and if players have it enabled, they may deactivate it. It might increase the required performance and help them have a better experience while playing the battle royale title.

Apart from these recommendations, if gamers encounter ping issues, it is advised to disable updates and switch to a stable connection.

