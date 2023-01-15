Gill's BGMI ID, stats, headshot percentage, clan, YouTube earnings, and more in 2023

Arshpreet "Gill" is one of the best BGMI players in the country. His all-around skills and consistent performances in both PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India esports tournaments have helped him become a priceless player.

Gill is currently a part of Team INS and regularly represents the side in unofficial scrims. Besides being a player, Gill is also a popular YouTuber. He returned to livestreaming a few days back and is currently a regular on the platform.

BGMI ID and IGN of popular BGMI pro and YouTuber Gill

BGMI ID - 5307001970

IGN - INSGiLL

Gill is currently the co-leader of a clan called Baby, and fans can send him clan requests. Those who successfully make it to his friend list might be able to play classic matches with him.

Seasonal stats and rank

Gill's stats in Battlegrounds Mobile India's ongoing Cycle 3 Season 7 portray his prowess as a player (Image via Krafton)

Gill has successfully posited his ID in the Diamond tier in the ongoing (and re-introduced) Cycle 3 Season 7, accumulating 3621 points. He will be eyeing the Ace tier in the coming days.

Pro players have participated in 28 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. However, he has earned chicken dinners in only three matchups (with a win rate of 10.7%) and has helped his squad reach the top 10 in 20 matches. Gill has dealt a damage of 35810.7 and an average damage of 1279.0. He has managed to maintain an F/D ratio of 7.04 and has outplayed 197 enemies.

His headshot percentage of 16.2 with 32 headshots highlights his excellent head-tracing skills. On average, he has survived 11.9 minutes in every classic mode match. In the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7, Gill's best outing came in a match where he garnered 17 finishes, with 2610 damage dealt in the process.

Note: Gill's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) stats were collected at the time of writing and will change by the end of the season.

YouTube earnings

Gill is integral to Team INS, earning a hefty monthly salary. He is also tied with GodLike Esports as a content creator. However, the star has decent earnings from his YouTube channel, which has more than 211k subscribers. He has uploaded 165 Battlegrounds Mobile India, PUBG Mobile gameplay videos, and vlogs to the popular channel.

Based on stats provided by Social Blade, Arshpreet has earned $1.9K - $31.2K from his YouTube channel in the last 30 days. He has also garnered over 7.7 lakh video views during the same period. This highlights his meteoric rise as a content creator in the last few weeks.

Note: BGMI was removed from the Play Store and App Store on July 28, 2022, due to a suspension levied on it by the MeitY department of the Indian government. Hence, players hailing from the country are advised not to download or tread on the battlegrounds of the blocked game.

