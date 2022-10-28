GodL Dobby's BGMI ID, in-game stats, YouTube earnings, and more in 2022

Deepanshi "Dobby" Rawat is one of the fastest-growing BGMI YouTubers in India. Although she was into academics, she has found her love for the game and has successfully asserted herself as a regular streamer.

Dobby joined GodLike Esports a few months back, and since then, she has never looked back. Thousands of viewers flock to watch her streams (where she plays alongside the likes of Jonathan, LoLzZz, and Nikki) and interact with her.

Today, Dobby is an inspiration to many young girls willing to start a career in gaming.

Details about BGMI pro player and popular YouTuber GodL Dobby that fans should know

BGMI ID and IGN

Every Battlegrounds Mobile India player is offered a unique ID and in-game name (IGN) that separates their profile from the rest. Dobby's ID is 5535749522, while her IGN is GodLdobby.

Seasonal stats and rank

Dobby only plays classic matches when livestreaming BGMI on YouTube. Fans eagerly wait for her to share the team codes, where they can play with their favorite YouTuber.

In the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7, Dobby has already reached the Crown III tier, garnering 4093 points. She is eyeing the Conqueror tier in the ongoing season. With over four weeks left before the season concludes, she might as well position herself amongst the top classic players in the country.

A snippet showing GodL Dobby's BGMI stats in the ongoing Cycle 3 Season 7 (Image via Krafton)

Dobby has played only 40 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode so far. However, she has claimed a Chicken Dinner thrice alongside her squadmates and reached the top 10 in 24 of those matchups.

She has managed to deal a total of 31310.6 damage with an average of 782.8. Dobby has maintained a decent F/D ratio of 4.03 and has obtained 161 finishes in the process.

The YouTuber also holds a staggering headshot percentage of 13.7. Additionally, she boasts an average survival time of 11.3 minutes. Furthermore, her impact in every match is further reflected in his accuracy of 15.1%.

Dobby's best performance in the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7 is 11 finishes with 1857 damage dealt in a single match.

Note: Dobby's stats were considered while writing this article and are subject to change as the season progresses.

YouTube earnings

Dobby has recently seen a steep rise in the number of subscribers on her YouTube channel, making her channel, DOBBY IS LIVE, the primary source of her revenue. Her YouTube channel currently has over 215K subscribers. She has uploaded 187 BGMI and Valorant gameplay videos so far.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Deepanshi Rawat has earned somewhere between $193 - $3.1K from her YouTube channel in the last 30 days. Furthermore, her channel has received over 7 lakh views and more than 17K new subscribers in the same period.

Note: Despite popular streamers and pro athletes playing BGMI regularly, Indian players are advised to abstain from playing the suspended BR title.

