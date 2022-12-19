GodL Harshi's BGMI ID, stats, headshot percentage, clan, YouTube earnings, and more

Harshita "Harshi" is one of the fastest growing content creators in the BGMI community. She rose through the ranks after being featured in a gaming reality show.

Harshita began her career as an actor and has even starred in Bollywood films, but she quickly shifted her focus to gaming and livestreaming. Nowadays, her livestreams are watched by thousands of dedicated fans.

Her immense popularity has also helped her bag the role of a content creator in the organization GodLike Esports.

Details about BGMI content creator Harshita that fans should know about

BGMI ID and IGN

Fans looking for Harshita's BGMI ID can use the code 517732849 or her IGN GodLHarshi (the GodL in her moniker stands for GodLike Esports) to find her profile.

Harshita is a member of the popular Battlegrounds Mobile India clan Team GodLike. Fans can send her clan requests for a chance to play classic matches alongside her.

Seasonal stats and rank

Harshita is currently placed in the Crown II tier in the ongoing (and re-introduced) Cycle 3 Season 7, accumulating 4016 points. She is expected to reach the Ace tier in the upcoming days if she plays regularly.

GodL Harshi has decent stats in the ongoing and re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7 in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

The YouTuber has participated in 104 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. However, she has obtained a chicken dinner in only 10 matchups (with a win rate of 9.6%) and has helped her team reach the top 10 in 60 matches.

GodL Harshi has dealt a total damage of 37292.2 and an average damage of 358.6. She has also maintained an F/D ratio of 1.92 and has outplayed 200 enemies on the battlegrounds.

She has a headshot percentage of 12.5 with 25 headshots. She has survived for an average of 9.4 minutes in every classic mode match.

In the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7, GodL Hsrshi's best outing came in a match where she gathered 10 finishes, with 1631 damage dealt in the process.

Note: Harshita's Battlegrounds Mobile India stats were collected at the time of writing and will change as she plays more matches during the season.

YouTube earnings

As a renowned content creator at GodLike Esports, Harshita earns a lot of money from the organization. However, her main source of income is her popular YouTube channel, which currently has more than 95.1k subscribers. The YouTuber has uploaded 186 BGMI/Valorant gameplay videos and lifestyle vlogs to her channel.

According to Social Blade, Harshita Shukla has generated $79 - $1.3K from her YouTube channel in the last 30 days. She has also garnered over 3.1 lakh video views and 4.8k subscribers during the same period.

Note: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was suspended from virtual storefronts on 28 July 2022. Due to this suspension, Indian players are advised against downloading or playing the popular game.

