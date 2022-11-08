GodL Jonathan BGMI ID, C3S7 stats, YouTube earnings, and more (November 2022)

Jonathan Jude "Jonathan" Amaral, also referred to as the Universal MVP, needs no introduction to the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) community. He is one of the best players to have ever played the game, and his jaw-dropping assaulting skills have propelled him to success.

Jonathan is also a popular streamer and is followed by millions in the Indian gaming community. He often converses with his viewers while streaming fun content.

Stats and other details about BGMI pro player and streamer Jonathan

BGMI ID and IGN

Jonathan's consistent performances in both Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile scrims and tournaments have helped him gather a considerable following. Fans can use his ID - 5112616229, and his in-game name (IGN) - GxdLJON8THAN16 to find his profile.

Seasonal stats and rank

Although Jonathan is a valuable player for GodLike Esports, he has taken a break from the ongoing unofficial tournaments and scrims. This has allowed him to return to regular livestreaming on YouTube and Rooter.

Since his return, Jonathan has played multiple BGMI classic mode matches with his friends and random teammates.

With 5400 points, Jonathan has successfully reached the elite tier, Ace Dominator, in the ongoing (and re-introduced) Cycle 3 Season 7. If he continues to play on a daily basis, he might even reach the Conqueror tier.

Jonathan has great stats in the ongoing Battlegrounds Mobile India Cycle 3 Season 7 (Image via Krafton)

Jonathan has played 154 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. He has won 17 of those matchups and reached the top 10 in 88 matches.

The streamer has dealt a total damage of 253220.4 and an average damage of 1644.3. He has also maintained an F/D ratio of 9.11 and has outplayed 1403 enemies.

The pro athlete's head-chasing skills are evident in his headshot percentage of 14.5. He also has an average survival time of 13.1 minutes with an accuracy percentage of 17.1.

Jonathan's best outing in the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7 is 32 finishes, with 5882 damage dealt in a single match.

Note: Jonathan's Battlegrounds Mobile India stats were recorded at the time of writing. They will change as the season progresses.

YouTube earnings

Jonathan's addition to the GodLike Esports lineup last year made him one of the highest-earning esports players in the country. However, the streamer also earns a hefty amount of money from his popular YouTube channel, which currently has over 4.77 million subscribers. He has posted 382 PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India gameplay videos as well as vlogs on the channel so far.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Jonathan has earned between $1.4k - $22.4k from his YouTube channel in the last 30 days. He has also garnered over 90k subscribers and 56 lakh views on his videos during the same period.

Note: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is currently banned by the Indian government. Indian gamers are advised not to download or play the BR title.

