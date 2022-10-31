GodL RebeL's BGMI ID, in-game stats, YouTube earnings, and more in 2022

BGMI's popularity in India has helped it create a huge esports scene in the country. This has provided an opportunity for gamers across the country to perform and make a name for themselves.

Although the Indian gaming community was initially known to be a male-dominated space, several female gamers have proved their mettle and established themselves as top players. One such name is Khushveen 'RebeL' Kaur, who is considered to be one of the best female Battlegrounds Mobile India esports players.

Her sheer grit, determination, and dedication have helped her become a part of GodLike Esports' girls lineup. She has participated in several Tier-1 tournaments and has impressed critics and pundits on multiple occasions.

RebeL is also a popular YouTuber and streams different games on the platform, along with uploading vlogs detailing her personal life.

Details about BGMI pro player and popular YouTuber GodL RebeL that fans should know

BGMI ID and IGN

Since joining GodLike Esports, RebeL has become a crowd favorite. Her constant support of the LGBTQ community has helped her garner a huge fanbase.

These fans search for RebeL's profile in Battlegrounds Mobile India to send her friend requests as well as popularity gifts. They can do so by using her unique ID - 5129324070 and her in-game name (IGN) - GodLRebeŁ.

Seasonal stats and rank

In the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7, RebeL has already reached the Ace Master tier, garnering 4912 points. With less than four weeks left before the season concludes, she could find herself among the top classic players in India.

A snippet showing GodL RebeL's BGMI stats in the ongoing Cycle 3 Season 7 (Image via Krafton)

RebeL has played only 138 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode so far. However, she has claimed a Chicken Dinner 17 times alongside her squadmates and has reached the top 10 in 96 of those matchups.

She has managed to deal a total of 192474.9 damage with an average damage of 1394.7. RebeL has maintained a decent F/D ratio of 7.38 and has obtained 1019 finishes in the process.

The YouTuber also holds an impressive headshot percentage of 13.9. Additionally, she boasts an average survival time of 12.6 minutes. Furthermore, her impact in every match is reflected in her accuracy of 15.2%.

RebeL's best performance in the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7 is 22 finishes with 3973 damage dealt in a single match.

Note: RebeL's stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as the season progresses.

YouTube earnings

Despite earning a hefty salary from GodLike Esports for being a top BGMI player for the organization, RebeL also owns a YouTube channel from which she earns a decent amount of money per month. Her YouTube channel currently has over 89.3K subscribers.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Khushveen Kaur has earned somewhere between $19 - $302 from her YouTube channel in the last 30 days. Furthermore, her channel has received over 7 lakh views in the same period.

Note: Despite many popular streamers and pro athletes playing BGMI, Indian players are advised to stay away from the suspended BR title.

