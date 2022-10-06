GtxPreet BGMI ID, in-game stats, YouTube earnings, and more in 2022

Inder "GtxPreet" Preet is currently posited amongst the topmost BGMI content creators in India. Thousands of fans across the country head over to his livestreams to learn from him. Preet emerged on to the scene playing PUBG Mobile. However, the inception of BGMI helped him reach great heights in terms of popularity.

Apart from being a popular YouTuber, Preet is also the leader of the popular clan - GTX Army, from which multiple pro players have thrived.

Details of popular BGMI YouTuber and content creator GtxPreet

BGMI ID and IGN

Over time, Preet has successfully entertained a lot of players, which has helped him garner a huge fanbase. These fans flock to watch his daily streams and search for his ID to send him in-game friend requests. Preet's ID in the popular BR title is - 562486193.

Those who wish to send him in-game popularity gifts can search for his profile using his in-game name (IGN) - Gtx ツpreet.

Seasonal stats and rank

Preet only plays classic matches while livestreaming Battlegrounds Mobile India on YouTube and other platforms. During the previous season, he had pushed his rank to the Ace Dominator tier, missing out on the Conqueror tier by a short margin.

Hence, to meet that end, in the newly re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7 he has already reached the Ace Dominator tier and is pushing to reach the Conqueror tier. He is currently posited among the top users on the server.

Snippet showing popular BGMI YouTuber Gtx Preet's stats in the new C3S7 (Image via Krafton)

Preet has already played 273 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. Along with his squadmates, he has emerged victorious in 67 of those matches and reached the top ten in 205 matches.

Preet has managed to deal a total of 256926.8 damage with an average damage of 941.1. Furthermore, he has maintained a good F/D ratio of 5.09 and has outclassed 1390 enemies.

The popular YouTuber's great marksman skills are highlighted in his headshot percentage of 15.3. He also has an average survival time of 17.8 minutes with an accuracy percentage of 10.7.

Preet's best outing in the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7 is 20 finishes with 3211 damage dealt in a single match.

Note: Preet's stats were recorded at the time of writing and will change as the season progresses.

YouTube earnings

As mentioned earlier, GtxPreet is one of the biggest mobile gaming YouTubers in the country. The star possesses a popular YouTube channel that currently has over 1.89M subscribers from which he earns a huge amount of money per month.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Inder Preet has earned between $1.9K - $31K in the last 30 days from his YouTube channel. He has also garnered over 10K new subscribers during this period. These stats highlight the streamer's staggering growth.

Note: Despite multiple popular streamers (including Preet) streaming BGMI on a daily basis, Indian mobile gamers are advised to restrain playing the BR title as it has been blocked by the Indian government.

Poll : 0 votes