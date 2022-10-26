Harshita Shukla's BGMI ID, in-game stats, YouTube earnings, and more in 2022

Harshita "Harshi" Shukla is one of the brightest prodigies in the BGMI and Indian gaming community. The 21-year-old began her career as an actress, but quickly realized her passion for gaming and streaming.

Harshi came into the limelight when she enlisted for the first-ever gaming reality show, Playground. She was a great performer for the team Dare Dragons (captained by CarryMinati) on the show and stood true to her high price tag from the auction.

The youngster's potential was acknowledged by GodLike Esports, who recently added her to their decorated lineup of content creators. Since then, Harshita has gained even more popularity and has streamed the battle royale game alongside the likes of Jonathan and Nikki.

Details about BGMI pro player and popular YouTuber Harshita Shukla that fans should know about

BGMI ID and IGN

Every player in Battlegrounds Mobile India has a unique ID and in-game name (IGN) that differentiates their profile from the rest. Harshita's ID is 517732849 while her IGN is GodLHarshi.

Seasonal stats and rank

Harshita only plays classic matches when livestreaming BGMI on YouTube. Fans eagerly wait to see their favorite streamer jump into the battlegrounds along with popular pro players from the gaming community.

In the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7, Harshita has already reached the Platinum II tier, garnering 3039 points. Although she reached the Crown V tier last season, she has a good chance of reaching the Ace or Ace Master tier in the ongoing season.

A snippet showing Harshita Shukla's BGMI stats in the ongoing Cycle 3 Season 7 (Image via Krafton)

Harshita has played only 11 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode so far. Alongside her squadmates, however, she has successfully claimed a Chicken Dinner twice and has reached the top 10 in 7 of those matchups.

She has managed to deal a total of 4103.8 damage with an average of 373.1. Harshita has maintained a decent F/D ratio of 2.27 and has obtained 25 finishes in the process.

The youngster's great head-tracing skills are evident in her staggering headshot percentage of 20.0. Additionally, she boasts an average survival time of 11.6 minutes. Furthermore, her impact in every match is further reflected in his accuracy of 11.3%.

Harshita's best performance in the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7 is 13 finishes with 1738 damage dealt in a single match.

Note: Harshita's stats were recorded while writing this article and are subject to change as the season progresses.

YouTube earnings

Since joining GodLike Esports, Harshita has seen a huge rise in the number of subscribers on her YouTube channel, which has led to her channel becoming the primary source of her income. Her YouTube channel currently has over 72.8K subscribers. She has uploaded a total of 169 BGMI, PUBG Mobile, PUBG PC, Valorant, and GTA V gameplay videos so far.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Harshita Shukla has earned somewhere between $34 - $541 from her YouTube channel in the last 30 days. Furthermore, her channel has received over 1 lakh views and has had more than 7K new subscribers in the same time period.

Note: Despite popular streamers and pro players playing BGMI regularly, Indian gamers are advised to abstain from playing the suspended BR title.

