Hector's BGMI ID, in-game stats, YouTube earnings, and more in 2022

Sohail "Hector" is amongst the most loved individuals in the BGMI gaming community. He initially rose through the ranks with Entity Gaming but reached the pinnacle of his career while playing for Team SouL.

He has constantly silenced his critics with his gameplay that highlights the importance of a support player in a squad. He played an integral role in Team SouL's victory in BMPS 2022 Season 1.

He has currently taken on the role of being a content creator as well, livestreaming the game regularly. Many fans visit the player's livestreams to learn by watching him.

Details and stats that fans should know about BGMI pro player and YouTuber Hector

BGMI ID and IGN

Hector's great performances in tournaments have helped him garner a huge fanbase. His fans can use his ID to send him friend requests. Hector's ID in the popular BR title is - 589338242.

Fans can also search for the player using his in-game name (IGN) - SouLHéctor.

Seasonal stats and rank

Hector plays as a support player for Team SouL. He has been a regular feature in Tier-1 tournaments and scrims for a long time.

He only plays classic matches when livestreaming the game on YouTube. During the previous season, he had pushed his rank until Ace Dominator. In the newly re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7 he has successfully reached the highest tier - Conqueror. He is currently among the top players on the server.

Snippet showing SouL Hector's stats in the ongoing Cycle 3 Season 7 (Image via Krafton)

Hector has already played 187 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. Along with his squad, he has emerged victorious in 40 of those matches and reached the top ten in 147 matches.

Hector has managed to deal a total of 246063.7 damage with an average damage of 1315.8. Furthermore, he has maintained a staggering F/D ratio of 7.63 and has outclassed 1426 enemies.

The pro player's stunning marksman skills are evident in his headshot percentage of 15.3. He also has an average survival time of 16.1 minutes with an accuracy percentage of 15.0.

Hector's best outing in the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7 is 23 finishes with 3843 damage dealt in a single match.

Note: Hector's stats were recorded at the time of writing and will change as the season progresses.

YouTube earnings

Following Team SouL's semi-final finish in BGIS 2021, the side drafted in Hector along with Omega, Akshat, and Goblin. The transfer resulted in Hector emerging as one of the highest-earning BGMI players in the Indian esports community.

The star also owns a YouTube channel that currently has over 185K subscribers. Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Sohail Shaikh earned between $428 - $6.8K in the last 30 days from his YouTube channel. He has also garnered over 5K new subscribers during this period.

Note: Although multiple popular streamers (including Hector) have been streaming BGMI on a daily basis, Indian gamers are advised against playing the title as it has been suspended by the Indian government.

