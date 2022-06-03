Hidden Hunters Royale Pass in BGMI: How to get, features, and more

Every month, a new Royale Pass is introduced in BGMI to add variety to the battle royale gaming experience. The latest 2.0 update has brought along Cycle 2 Season 6, accompanied by the Month 11 Royale Pass.

Like the RPs of previous seasons, the Month 11 Royale Pass contains several rewards that players can obtain by purchasing and leveling up the RP ranks. This will help them expand their in-game inventory.

Things to know about the ongoing M11 Hidden Hunters Royale Pass in BGMI

The ongoing Cycle 2 Season 6 Royale Pass was introduced in the battle royale title on 19 May. It is set to have a tenure of four weeks and will be live until 5.30 am IST on 17 June.

The C2S6 Month 11 RP is based on the 'Hidden Hunters' theme and is obtainable in two variants: a basic Elite Pass variant (priced at 360 UC) and the superior Elite Pass Plus variant (priced at 960 UC). Players can visit the RP section and purchase the variant of their preference.

However, those looking to get the Royale Pass for free can follow the social media handles of popular content creators who generally organize RP giveaways.

With the Royale Pass already live for three weeks, those who are still on the fence about purchasing it must act quickly or risk missing out on some of the rewards available from the Royale Pass. Purchasing the M11 RP will also help BGMI players get their hands on rewards from previous seasons, by exchanging tokens from the adventure arcade game.

List of rewards contained in the ongoing Month 11 Royale Pass in BGMI

Following in the footsteps of the previous Micro battle and Cosmic Clash RPs, the ongoing Hidden Hunters Royale Pass contains a plethora of cosmetics and items as rewards. Moreover, the free RP column contains several rewards for BGMI players who are unable to spend money on the game.

Here's a look at the rewards available in the ongoing Hidden Hunters RP:

RP Rank 1: Ultimate Trendsetter Set together as well as Electrotech Scar-L

RP Rank 5: Ultimate Trendsetter Mask accompanied by Ultimate Trendsetter Cover

RP Rank 10: Ultimate Trendsetter Helmet

RP Rank 15: RP Avatar (M11), rare Rising Uppercut Emote (available in the free RP column), as well as Lunar Spear Ornament

RP Rank 20: Sinisflame Molotov Cocktail as well as Foxy Twins Parachute (available in the free RP column)

RP Rank 23: Armed Raider Cover (available in the free RP column)

RP Rank 25: Armed Raider Set (available in the free RP column)

RP Rank 30: Blockade Ahead Emote as well as Crimson Emblem Plane Finish

RP Rank 35: Fruit Feast Uzi (available in the free RP column)

RP Rank 40: Biotech M16A4

RP Rank 50: Opt between Purity Defender Cover, Purity Defender Set and Elegant Finesse Cover, Elegant Finesse Set

With so many rewards available in the ongoing Hidden Hunters Royale Pass, players who have UC in their account should consider purchasing it. They can also visit Codashop's website and purchase cheap UC for the Royale Pass.

