How to blast open the doors of Secret Room in BGMI

Every update in BGMI brings along a new Royale Pass. The same norm was followed in the 2.0 update. The Month 11 Royale Pass has cruised its way into the game, and players have begun looking for secret rooms in Livik and blasting them open. Month 11 RP will be live until mid-June.

Like the previous Cosmic Clash and Micro Battle Royale Passes, the new Hidden Hunters Royale Pass is set to introduce different weekly missions for four consecutive weeks. Following the end of Week 1, the Week 2 tasks have arrived in the game. Players have already begun completing the easy missions but need guidance on one specific mission.

What are the steps that BGMI players need to follow to blast open the doors of the Secret Room in Livik?

The Week 2 missions of the Month 11 Hidden Hunters Royale Pass were unlocked earlier this morning at 7:30 AM IST. Several missions incorporated in the list are repetitive. However, the mission of blasting open the doors of the Secret Room in Livik five times has appeared for the first time.

To complete the mission, players need to follow a few simple steps. Here's a guide on how they can easily complete the mission in a single match and earn RP points:

Players need to play a ranked or unranked classic mode match on the new official version of the Livik map. Playing unranked mode will save them from losing points even if they get killed in-game while completing the mission.

They must drop into Aquaduct or any castle situated across the map.

Then, they need to equip themselves with guns or grenades.

Finally, they need to locate crevices (doors) on the walls and blast them open. They need to blast five such crevices.

List of available missions in Week 3 of BGMI's M11 RP

BGMI users who previously purchased the M9 and M10 Royale Pass have received an EZ License Card that gives them access to complete the missions for the upcoming week. As a result, many players have already unlocked the Week 3 missions.

However, the new RP holders must have knowledge about the Week 3 missions so that they can keep a few pending missions from Week 2 and complete them along with next week's missions.

Here's a look at the M11 Week 3 missions.

Give 16 Likes to teammates.

Land on any rooftop in Sosnovka Military Base (Erangel) 2 times in Classic mode.

For every 100 minutes spent in matches.

Revive teammates 20 times in Classic mode.

Finish 7 enemies with Shotguns in Miramar in Classic mode.

In Classic mode, open Air Drops 6 times with teammates.

Finish 24 enemies with AKM in Classic mode.

Finish in the Top 10 in Livik 7 times in Classic mode.

Travel more than 3200 meters while operating a specific vehicle (Air Drop Armored Vehicle) in Classic mode.

Pickup Extended Quickdraw Mag in 16 matches in Classic Mode.

Finish 100 enemies with AKM in Arena.

Finish more than 14 players in a single match in Arena.

With all missions being comparatively easier than Week 2 missions, BGMI players will have no problem completing them.

