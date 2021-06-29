How to change appearance in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) easily

Battlegrounds Mobile India’s Early Access is being enjoyed by thousands of mobile gamers across India. While Android users can easily download it from the Google Play Store, iOS players cannot enjoy the game as it is not available on the Apple App Store.

iOS users hope to be able to download the battle royale title once the final version is released. However, Krafton has not revealed anything regarding the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India on the Apple App Store.

The gameplay of PUBG Mobile (global version) and Battlegrounds Mobile India is the same, so players feel right at home enjoying the recently-released BR title.

Many battle royale titles have special characters with unique abilities, but players can only opt for the default character when it comes to Battlegrounds Mobile India. This default character is not endowed with any unique ability of its own. However, players have the option to change the appearance of this personality as per their choice.

Steps to change appearance in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Players can follow these steps if they want to change the appearance of their character in BGMI:

1) They have to open the game and then head to the Inventory tab.

Players have to tap on the Appearance icon

2) Players must tap on the Appearance option on the left side of the screen.

3) They will then get to customize their character’s appearance as per their choice.

Players have to click OK to save their changes

4) After changing the appearance, players should click on the “OK” button to save their changes.

Disclaimer: This article is for beginners. While the information may seem obvious to some players, several others often search for these “newbie” tips and tricks.

