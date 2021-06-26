How to create a chatroom in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (Early Access) is accessible to players around India. Battle royale enthusiasts who use iOS devices will have to wait though, as the game is not yet available on the Apple App Store.

Battlegrounds Mobile India players usually like to interact with other battle royale mobile gamers. To encourage communication, players can create chatrooms where they can talk to players of the game.

Image via Zubaan Kesari Gaming (YouTube)

Aside from chatrooms, players can also create Custom Rooms where they can invite their friends to enjoy exciting battle royale matches. To create a Custom Room, players will need to have a Room Card. They can also create it with the help of an Elite Pass or if they belong to a Clan at Level 2 or higher.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite vs BGMI: System requirements, graphics, size, and maps compared

Players have the option to create or join a chatroom. They must remember that they must reach Level 10 in order to create their own chatroom. Only one chatroom in Battlegrounds Mobile India can be created by a player.

Players can follow the steps given below to join a chatroom in Battlegrounds Mobile India:

Players need to open Battlegrounds Mobile India and click on the World Chat tab, located next to the Team recruitment tab. After entering the World Chat, players will need to click on the Chatroom icon in the bottom left corner. Players can then enter any chatroom of their choice.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) pre-registration and release on iOS still unclear, streamers share their predictions

Create a chatroom in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Players can create their own chatroom in Battlegrounds Mobile India

When players reach Level 10 in Battlegrounds Mobile India, they can follow the steps given below to create their own chatroom:

Mobile gamers will have to launch Battlegrounds Mobile India and enter World Chat. They will then have to tap on the Chatroom icon. They can click on “Create” at the top right corner of the tab.

Also read: Best 4 finger claw layout and sensitivity settings for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

If you like our BGMI coverage, please follow our Instagram account. Check our page here!

Edited by Nikhil Vinod