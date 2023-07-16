How to change name in BGMI: Step-by-step guide (July 2023)

The in-game name emerges as one of your primary identities in BGMI, and you initially set one while creating your account. With the ongoing trend of having fancy names in the form of IGN, you might want to alter yours to something different to stand out from the crowd. Changing the name is made possible through the special Rename Card.

Most veterans will know the simple procedure to change their names in BGMI. However, novice players might get confused about the process, its specifics, and how to get the Rename Card in the battle royale title.

The section below gives out a detailed step-by-step guide that you can follow to change your name in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

A step-by-step guide to changing BGMI name in July 2023

You may use the Rename Card for the purpose of altering your in-game name (Image via Krafton)

Listed below are the steps to change your BGMI name using a Rename Card:

Step 1: Start the process by opening the game on your mobile device.

Step 2: After landing on the lobby screen, click the “Inventory” option next to the “Missions” button.

Step 3: Select the “Box” icon once your inventory loads up. This will display the list of items that you possess.

Step 4: Select the “Rename Card” from the list of items and click the “Use” button.

You can insert the required name into the text field appearing on the screen (Image via Krafton)

Step 5: A dialog box will display on the screen, where you must enter the new desired name and click the “OK” button.

Your name in the game will change, and the Rename Card will be used up. It is worth noting that you can only change your name in BGMI once per day.

How to purchase Rename Cards

Purchase the Rename Card by going to the in-game shop (Image via Krafton)

You can purchase the Rename Cards directly from BGMI’s in-game shop section to change your name. Listed below are the steps to achieve the same:

Step 1: Navigate to the battle royale title’s in-game shop section.

Step 2: Click on the “Treasures” tab and find the Rename Card from the available items.

Step 3: You can then tap on the “UC 180” button to go ahead with the purchase. A pop-up will appear on the screen, and you must confirm to proceed.

You can get the Rename Card for free from the Progress Mission (Image via Krafton)

Upon getting your hands on the Rename Card, the steps specified above can be followed to complete the name change process. Besides buying the Rename Cards, you can also receive them for free.

The particular card is effectively offered to you as part of the Progress Mission at Level 10, and if you are a new user, you can start grinding the game. Furthermore, some events get introduced where you can get the Rename Card at no cost.