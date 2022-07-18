How to download BGMI 2.1 APK from official website

It has been a few days since the release of the BGMI 2.1 update, and the majority of gamers have already downloaded the latest version to experience the new features. The new themed game mode has been an area of interest, while other improvements have enhanced the experience.

Users who have not downloaded the new version are missing out on playing with their friends, new features, and a bunch of other rewards. As a result, it is strongly recommended that they complete the update.

Furthermore, after the recent patch, Krafton is also offering the official APK file on the website, making it easier for gamers to download the battle royale title.

Read through for detailed steps on how to download and install the BGMI 2.1 update using the APK file.

Simple steps to install BGMI 2.1 update APK from the official website

Players can download the BGMI 2.1 version through the Google Play Store and Apple Store as usual. Nonetheless, many rely on the APK file for installation for various reasons. They can now use the file provided on the official website, which will save these users time and effort in finding a working file.

They can follow the steps outlined below to download and install the update:

Step 1: Players should open any web browser and access Battleground Mobile India’s official website. They may use this link to avoid confusion.

Click on the APK download button to commence the download (Image via Krafton)

Step 2: After landing on the website, click on the APK download button in the bottom left corner of the screen.

Subsequently, the download will commence. The size of the BGMI 2.1 APK file is 558 MB; hence, users should see to it that they have enough storage space available on their device before proceeding ahead.

Step 3: Once the download is complete, they can access the device’s settings and toggle on the Install from Unknown Source option if not enabled previously.

Step 4: Players should navigate through the downloads and install the APK.

Download the resource pack before accessing the game (Image via Krafton)

Step 5: Next, individuals can boot up the game and select the desired resource pack. The available options are:

Low-spec Resource Pack – 530.1 MB

HD Resource Pack – 911.2 MB

Sign in to play the latest version (Image via Krafton)

Step 6: Finally, they can sign in to their account to enjoy playing the latest version.

In case gamers face an error message during the installation that reads, “There was a problem parsing the package,” they can re-download the file from the website and follow the above-mentioned steps.

Update features

BGMI 2.1 features a long list of exciting features that are expected to deliver a better experience. Besides collaborating with the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, some of the crucial changes are as follows:

Theme Mode - Ancient Secret: Arise

Classic Update: New Weapon Lynx AMR

Immediate Death from Explosion Improvement (Players will only be knocked)

SMG/AR Weapon Balance

Mode Reopen: Metro Royale (14 July 2022 onwards)

Control System Improvement

Sound Play Training

Playground Improvement

Season C3S7

Gamers can read the detailed patch notes by clicking here.

