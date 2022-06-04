How to obtain 50 Contribution Points from Clan Battle event in BGMI

The Monthly Royale Pass in BGMI is one of the most in-demand items in the game. Thousands of players purchase either the Elite Pass variant or the Elite Pass Plus variant every month.

In most cases, the Royale Pass arrives along with a new update, and the same can be seen with the 2.0 update, which has been accompanied by the Cycle 2 Season 6 Month 11 Royale Pass.

The M11 RP has moved on to its third week, which has made way for the EZ License Card holders to unlock Week 4 missions. While many missions are familiar to BGMI players, there is one particular mission on which they might need some guidance.

Steps to obtain Contribution Points from the Clan Battle event in BGMI

The Week 4 missions of the M11 Hidden Hunters Royale Pass were unlocked earlier yesterday, on June 3, 2022. Most missions included in the list are repetitive. However, the mission of obtaining 50 Contribution Points during the Clan Battle event has appeared for the first time in the game.

Here's how players can easily get Contribution Points from the Clan Battle event in BGMI.

First, players are required to join a Clan and then participate in the event.

Then they are required to play four matches per day (for 13 days) and complete the three required missions available for each match. A total of 18 Contribution Points can be gained from each match.

At the end of Day 13, players in the winning clan will be handed a permanent Paratrooper's Parachute, two Classic Crate Coupons, and 100 AG Currency. Meanwhile, members of the losing clan will get a time-limited Paratrooper's Parachute, 10 Classic Crate Coupon scraps and 50 AG Currency

List of available missions in the fourth week of BGMI's M11 Royale Pass

EZ License Card holders will have access to complete the missions for the upcoming week. Due to this, many players have already unlocked the Week 4 missions. A total of 12 missions are exclusive for Week 4, and players can earn up to 1225 total RP points this week.

Here's a look at the Month 11 Week 4 Royale Pass missions.

100 RP points - Pick up Compensator (of any weapon type) in 15 matches in Classic mode.

- Pick up Compensator (of any weapon type) in 15 matches in Classic mode. 75 RP points - (Week 4 only) For every 100 minutes spent in Arena or Classic matches.

- (Week 4 only) For every 100 minutes spent in Arena or Classic matches. 150 RP points - Finish 10 enemies with Bolt Action Rifles in Erangel in Classic mode.

- Finish 10 enemies with Bolt Action Rifles in Erangel in Classic mode. 75 RP points - In Classic mode, defeat 3 players with Pan alongside teammates.

- In Classic mode, defeat 3 players with Pan alongside teammates. 75 RP points - Get 50 Contribution Points during the Clan Battle event.

- Get 50 Contribution Points during the Clan Battle event. 75 RP points - Defeat 7 enemies with S1897 in Classic mode.

Defeat 7 enemies with S1897 in Classic mode. 75 RP points - Wear a Spetsnaz Helmet in 8 matches in Classic mode.

- Wear a Spetsnaz Helmet in 8 matches in Classic mode. 75 RP points - Find and use Med Kit 10 times in Classic mode.

- Find and use Med Kit 10 times in Classic mode. 75 RP points - Defeat 100 enemies with M762 in Arena matches.

- Defeat 100 enemies with M762 in Arena matches. 75 RP points - Defeat 100 enemies with Vector in Arena matches.

With so many missions available for the fourth week, the EZ License Card holders can reach RP level 50 within a few days.

