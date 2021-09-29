How to get BGMI UC from Codashop easily

UC or Unknown Cash is the in-game currency of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). Players can use this to acquire fancy in-game items and Royale Passes.
To acquire UC, players need to purchase it using real money. Here is a list mentioning the number of UCs and the amount of money required to purchase it:
- 60 UC - ₹75
- 300 UC + 25 UC - ₹380
- 600 UC + 60 UC - ₹750
- 1,500 UC + 300 UC - ₹1900
- 3,000 UC + 850 UC - ₹3800
- 6,000 UC + 2,100 UC - ₹7500
BGMI UC from Codashop
Players can opt to purchase UC in-game or can use a third-party website like Codashop. They must be careful about third-party websites, as numerous fake sites trap BGMI gamers by offering UC for free.
Codashop is the first third-party website from where BGMI gamers can purchase UC. Since they recently introduced BGMI UC, here are some exciting offers that players can avail:
- Players can pay for 60 UC and receive an additional 6 UC
- Players can pay for 300 UC and receive an additional 55 UC
- Players can pay for 600 UC and receive an additional 120 UC
- Players can pay for 1500 UC and receive an additional 450 UC
- Players can pay for 3000 UC and receive an additional 1150 UC
- Players can pay for 6000 UC and receive an additional 2700 UC
Players can follow the steps given below to purchase UC from Codashop:
Step 1: Head over to the website or click here to be redirected.
Step 2: Enter a Player ID.
Step 3: Choose any one of the UC options.
Step 4: Choose a payment method.
Step 5: Enter your email address.
Step 6: Click Buy Now.