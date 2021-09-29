How to get BGMI UC from Codashop easily

UC or Unknown Cash is the in-game currency of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). Players can use this to acquire fancy in-game items and Royale Passes.

To acquire UC, players need to purchase it using real money. Here is a list mentioning the number of UCs and the amount of money required to purchase it:

60 UC - ₹75

300 UC + 25 UC - ₹380

600 UC + 60 UC - ₹750

1,500 UC + 300 UC - ₹1900

3,000 UC + 850 UC - ₹3800

6,000 UC + 2,100 UC - ₹7500

BGMI UC from Codashop

BGMI on Codashop (Image via Codashop)

Players can opt to purchase UC in-game or can use a third-party website like Codashop. They must be careful about third-party websites, as numerous fake sites trap BGMI gamers by offering UC for free.

Codashop is the first third-party website from where BGMI gamers can purchase UC. Since they recently introduced BGMI UC, here are some exciting offers that players can avail:

Players can pay for 60 UC and receive an additional 6 UC

Players can pay for 300 UC and receive an additional 55 UC

Players can pay for 600 UC and receive an additional 120 UC

Players can pay for 1500 UC and receive an additional 450 UC

Players can pay for 3000 UC and receive an additional 1150 UC

Players can pay for 6000 UC and receive an additional 2700 UC

Players can follow the steps given below to purchase UC from Codashop:

Step 1: Head over to the website or click here to be redirected.

Players need to enter Player ID and choose any one of the offers (Image via Codashop)

Step 2: Enter a Player ID.

Step 3: Choose any one of the UC options.

Players will have to choose any one of the payment methods (Image via Codashop)

Step 4: Choose a payment method.

BGMI gamers have to enter their email address and pay (Image via Codashop)

Step 5: Enter your email address.

Step 6: Click Buy Now.

