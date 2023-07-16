How to get free UC in BGMI (July 2023)

Unknown Cash, or UC in BGMI, is the in-game currency of Battlegrounds Mobile India and is a crucial part of the gameplay. You can get different skins, royal passes, crates to get rare items, and more. However, earning free UC in Krafton's BR title is complex, and players must spend real money to buy them. Therefore, many fans never get their hands on the gun or character skins they want.

So if you are also trying to find the best ways to get free UC in BGMI, here are some of the best ways to earn them.

Google Opinion Rewards

use Google Opinion Rewards winnigs to get free UC (Image via Google)

Google Opinion Rewards remains the safest and most reliable way to earn free UC in BGMI. This reward program by Google asks its users to give their opinions on occasional surveys.

Giving your opinions on these simple surveys will earn you play credits, which can be exchanged for money. You can then use this money to buy UC for free. This is one of the most reliable and assured ways to get free UC in BGMI.

Giveaways and content creator events

Battlegrounds Mobile India is one of the country's most famous battle royale titles. As a result, there are a lot of renowned content creators and tournament organizers. These people often allow you to participate in events to win free UC in BGMI. However, this is not an assured way to earn the in-game currency as it depends heavily on your luck, but it is still a reliable way to earn it.

Another trustworthy way to earn free UC in the game is to participate in tournaments these content creators hold. Enter these tournaments and custom rooms and emerge as a winner to get rewarded with a Royal Pass, UC, and more.

Rooter

This top-rated mobile application can also help you earn free UC in Battlegrounds Mobile India. This app is a game streaming platform, and you can complete surveys here to make money in real-time. You can withdraw your earnings through your Paytm account and then use them to buy UC in the title.

Redeem codes

Redeem codes to earn free UC (Image via Krafton)

Krafton, the developers of Battlegrounds Mobile India, often release redeem codes for the players that they can use to redeem in-game rewards. Some of these codes often grant free UC for gamers.

Look for the redemption codes and head to the redemption center on the game's official website. Here you will have to enter your Battlegrounds Mobile India ID, the redeem code and fill out a captcha to claim the rewards from the code.

Follow these tips, and you will get free UC in BGMI quickly. You can also follow Sportskeeda for such unique battle royale content.