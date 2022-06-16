How to get the new Emilia character in BGMI?

BGMI has successfully posited itself amongst the most popular action games available in the Indian mobile gaming market. The developers of the battle royale title, Krafton Inc., have introduced several cosmetics, items, rewards, and characters to spice up the users' gaming experience.

With the game's main rivals, Garena Free Fire and Apex Legends Mobile, introducing several characters with special abilities, Battlegrounds Mobile India could not hold back.

A new character, Emilia, has cruised her way into the game. She is the sixth special character to be incorporated.

Everything to know about the new 'Purchase and Get Emilia' event in BGMI

The 'Purchase and Get Emilia' event is live on Battlegrounds Mobile India and will continue till June 30 (UTC + 0).

Users should spend a certain amount of UC to get their hands on the different rewards mentioned in the event. The character shards available in the event can be used to combine with shards available in players' inventory to get hold of a new character.

Here's a look at how BGMI players can obtain rewards from the 'Purchase and Get Emilia' event:

Top up a total of 1 UC and get 10 character shards

Top up a total of 100 UC and get 15 character shards

Top up a total of 300 UC and get 50 character shards

Top up a total of 600 UC and get 80 character shards

Top up a total of 1200 UC and get the new character Emilia

Unlike other character events in the game, no character shards are available for free in the new event. Players who spend 1200 UC can get Emilia and use the extra obtained character shards to get either Sara, Carlo, Andy, or Anna for free.

How can BGMI players get their hands on Emilia's music?

Users can navigate their way to the events section and find a new sub-event named 'Get Emilia's Music.' The sub-event will help players easily obtain Emilia's theme music that they can use as background music for their in-game profiles.

To get their hands on Emilia's music, "Business," players must complete a match in Team Deathmatch (TDM) mode.

List of characters that have appeared in BGMI before Emilia

Apart from the generic characters, five special characters have been introduced in the game before the arrival of Emilia. While Victor was the first special character to appear in the title, Anna was the last. Sara, Carlo, and Andy appeared in between.

Here's a look at the unique abilities of the existing special characters in the game.

1) Victor: Being a hardcore SMG geek, Victor modifies SMGs so that they need less reload time while playing Evoground matches.

2) Sara: As a vehicle expert, Sara modifies vehicles to take less damage in Evoground mode.

3) Andy: Playing with Andy allows users to equip and unequip guns faster than others.

4) Carlo: Playing with Carlo in Evoground matches reduces fall damage considerably.

Although it has been a long time since Anna was introduced to the game, the character's special abilities are yet to be disclosed by the developers.

