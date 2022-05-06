How to get a permanent Cricketer Jersey in BGMI for free

BGMI has always incorporated specific events for users across the country. Following the Holi event, Krafton has introduced a new 'Power Play' event along with different sub-events to celebrate the Cricket season in the country.

The event offers players a unique opportunity to dress themselves up as Cricket players in the battlegrounds. This gives them a chance to derive the utmost pleasure of the IPL from television as an audience, from the ground up as a spectator, and from the battlegrounds as a gamer.

Everything about the new 'Power Play' event in BGMI

The 'Power Play' event is live on Battlegrounds Mobile India and will continue till May 25 (UTC + 0).

Players must collect Cricket Bats by completing daily missions and combining them to get their hands on the specified rewards mentioned in the event. The different rewards available in the event will only enhance the players' inventory.

Here's a look at the rewards from the 'Power Play' event.

Classic Crate scraps: BGMI players are subjected to receive Classic Crate Coupon scraps upon exchanging 10 Cricket Bats. The reward can be redeemed ten times.

Supply Crate scraps: The event offers the player's Supply Crate scraps (redeemable ten times) upon exchanging five Cricket Bats.

AG Currency: Players can quickly receive AG Currency once they exchange five Cricket Bats. 100 AG Currency is up for redemption if 50 Cricket Bats are exchanged.

Fluffy Rabbit Hat: A legendary Fluffy Rabbit Hat is also available at the event. This unique headgear can be obtained in exchange for 100 Cricket Bats.

Month 10 RP points: The event also allows players to exchange 20 Cricket Bats to obtain 50 Month 10 RP points. Players can redeem 250 M10 RP points if they exchange 100 Cricket Bats.

Cricketer Jersey: The most valuable item in the event is the permanent Cricketer Jersey, requiring players to exchange 100 Cricket Bats.

How to collect Cricket Bats in BGMI?

Two sub-events, 'Keep Swimming' and 'Power Play Battle,' have also crept into the game. Players can complete missions in these events to get hold of Cricket Bats that they can exchange in the main event to get rewards.

Here are the daily missions in the 'Keep Swimming' event:

Swim 10 meters in Classic Mode every day to get one Cricket Bat

Swim 30 meters in Classic Mode every day to get five Cricket Bats

The one-time missions of the 'Power Play Battle' event are:

Play Classic Mode 5 times to get 10 Cricket Bats

Play Classic Mode 15 times to get 30 Cricket Bats

Play Classic Mode 25 times to get 50 Cricket Bats

