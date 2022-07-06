How to get permanent M249 gun skin for free in BGMI Anniversary Special Login event

BGMI has recently completed a year since its highly publicized release. With over 100 million downloads, the game has emerged as one of the most popular action titles in the Indian mobile gaming community.

Interestingly, Krafton has now brought in a new Anniversary Special Login event, which offers free rewards to players. Obtaining the rewards will certainly enrich the quality of their in-game inventory. The article below will go into further detail about this ongoing event.

Everything about the new Anniversary Special Login event in BGMI

The Anniversary Special Login event is currently available in the events section of Battlegrounds Mobile India and is set to continue until 31 July (UTC +0). Players will need to login into the game to obtain the specified rewards available as part of the event.

Here's a look at the free rewards available in the Anniversary Special Login event:

Login Day 1 to get the BGMI 1st Anniversary Background theme

Login Day 2 to get a Golden Share Pack

Login Day 3 to get a Golden Share Pack

Login Day 4 to get a Golden Share Pack

Login Day 5 to get a Golden Share Pack

Login Day 6 to get a Golden Share Pack

Login Day 7 to get a permanent Circus M249 gun skin

Players must note that each Golden Share Pack available from the event can only be used once on the Spawn Island. Furthermore, these packs offer random rewards like BP, AG currency, Classic Crate Scraps, Premium Crate Scraps, and Silver Fragments.

While Golden Share Packs are available in great numbers, many BGMI players are excited to get their hands on the permanent Circus M249 skin. Fortunately, all players will have to do is login every single day for a week during the event to claim it.

Other events currently available in BGMI

To celebrate the first anniversary of the game, several events have been incorporated along with the Anniversary Special Login event. While the main Anniversary UC event will be live until 31 July (UTC +0), the Super Rewards event will only be available until 12 July (UTC +0). Both these events require users to spend UC, which, upon completion, will grant free rewards.

Anniversary UC event

Spend 60 UC and get 10 RP points (can also be used in the upcoming M13 RP)

Spend 120 UC and get 1 Classic Crate Scrap

Spend 300 UC and get a time-limited 30 UC voucher

Spend 600 UC and get 1 Premium Crate Coupon

Spend 1000 UC and get 10 RP points (can also be used in the upcoming M13 RP)

Spend 3000 UC and get 12 Paint cans

Spend 6000 UC and get 20 Paint cans

Spend 12000 UC and get 40 Paint cans

Spend 20000 UC and get 1 Material

Spend 30000 UC and get 1 Material

Special Rewards event:

Spend 60 UC and get a Bike Popularity gift

Spend 120 UC and get a Supply Crate Coupon

Spend 180 UC and get a Month 12 RP Mission Card

Spend 250 UC and get a Classic Crate Coupon

Spend 300 UC and get a time-limited 100 UC RP 13 voucher

Players can purchase UC for cheap from Codashop and spend them to obtain the rewards contained in the events.

