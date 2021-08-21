How to get Poseidon X-suit in BGMI: Prize pool odds and Star Fragments explained

BGMI recently rolled out a new event called Return of Poseidon. Players have the opportunity to grab several in-game items and cosmetics including the Poseidon X-suit.

Iconic outfits in the game are one of the most important aspects of BGMI. Gamers love to customize the in-game characters in new skins and other accessories to show them off in-game.

The new Poseidon-X suit has garnered considerable attention. Ever since the outfit was released, gamers have been eager to know how to get hold of this outfit in BGMI.

This article will reveal details on how to get the Poseidon-X suit in BGMI.

BGMI: Getting the Poseidon-X suit is really difficult

The Return of the Poseidon Lucky Spin will be available until October 1. Gamers will be required to test their luck in getting the Poseidon-X suit through the Lucky Spin.

Poseidon X-suit in BGMI (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

The odds of getting the coveted outfit in BGMI are really high.

Rewards for the Return of the Poseidon event:

Poseidon X-suit- 0.94%.

Poseidon’s Lronguard set- 0.83%

Poseidon’s herald set, Lumos Daemon set, and Lunar witch set- 0.83%

Apart from the Poseidon X-suit, several other in-game items are also available through the Lucky Spin.

Players can get hold of these in-game items:

Skins for the Return of the Poseidon event:

Poseidon parachute skin and backpack skin- 2.19%.

Seafaring kitty ornament and squid squad(Grenade skin)- 9.18% chance.

Emotes for the Return of the Poseidon event:

Scepts of thunder- 15.67%.

Crazed Shark- 9.40%.

Avatar Frame for the Return of the Poseidon event:

The chance of getting the Poseidon avatar Frame in BGMI- 15.61%.

BGMI X-suit upgrade materials :

Star Fragment and Star Forge stone- 3.13% and 3.21%, respectively.

The Return of Poseidon Lucky Spin requires gamers to possess UC or Silver in BGMI. The cost of trying the Lucky Spin is given below:

One time spin- 300 Silver (Silver can be used a maximum of 5 times)

One time spin- 60 UC (Gamers can use UCs unlimited times in the game)

Ten time spin- 600 UC

Final form of the Poseidon X-Suit in BGMI (Image via BGMI)

Star Fragments received through the Lucky Spin are important in upgrading the Poseidon X-suit in BGMI. Gamers can upgrade their outfit to level five after obtaining it from the Return of Poseidon event.

3-star forge stone and 100-star fragments- Teammate interaction

5-star forge stone and 160-star fragments- Advance form

7-star forge stone and 230-star fragments- Victory broadcast

9-star forge stone and 310-star fragments- Stock and Awe

15-star forge stone and 500-star fragments- Final form

Even though the odds are high, the Poseidon X-Suit is an iconic outfit and is worth a try. Gamers are therefore advised to try out the Lucky Spin a few times to try out their chances.

