How to get Seven Seas AKM skin in BGMI: Spin price, guaranteed drop, and more

PUBG Mobile's regional version, BGMI, has made a name for itself in a concise time. The game has crossed over 50 million downloads and is currently available in both Android and iOS interfaces.

One of the most critical factors behind BGMI's success is the exclusive cosmetics Krafton Inc. releases frequently. Gamers can try their luck and grab exclusive outfits and weapon skins through Lucky Spins.

Krafton recently released the iconic Seven Seas AKM skin in BGMI. Since it was rolled out, players have been eager to know how to get hold of this coveted item.

BGMI: Gamers need to be lucky to get the Seven Seas AKM skin

This cosmetic is available from a special Lucky Spin event. It commenced on August 17 and will be over on September 6. Gamers need to try the Lucky Spin to get this decorated AKM skin in BGMI.

The Seven Seas level 1 AKM skin in BGMI (Image via BGMI)

Lucky Spins are not free and come at a price. Gamers need to have UCs to be eligible to enter this feature and try their luck.

The Lucky Spin to get the Seven Seas AKM skin in BGMI (Image via BGMI)

The costs for using the Lucky Spin are:

1x spin: 10 UC (only the first spin every day)

1x spin: 60 UC

10x spin(s): 540 UC

Gamers will earn Lucky Points for every Lucky Spin. They will be guaranteed the Seven Seas AKM skin once the number of Lucky Points reaches 200.

The Seven Seas AKM skin in BGMI is an upgradable cosmetic. Users can upgrade it in their inventory to add new attributes to it.

Apart from the Seven Seas AKM skin in BGMI, the Lucky Spin event also has several other rewards for gamers.

Legendary Items (3.9%)

The Seven Seas AKM (Lv.1)

Black Rose Set

Reptilian Lurker Set

Futuristic Hive Backpack

The Midas Touch

Material

Epic Items (35.4%)

Black Rose Hat

Black Rose Eyepatch

Paint

Rare Items (60.7%)

Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

Silver Coins (x3/x6)

The Lucky Spin also rewards gamers with various in-game items after reaching certain milestones. The complete list of rewards is given below:

15x spins: 1,000 BP + 5 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap (x5)

50x spins: Paint (x5)

120x spins: Reptilian Lurker Cover

200x spins: Paint (x5) + Material

300x spins: The Midas Touch + Paint (x10)

The odds of getting hold of the Seven Seas AKM skin are very high. Players will be required to invest a lot of time and luck to grab the item. However, considering it is one of the finest skins in the game, they should try their luck in getting the item.

