How to gift items to friends in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Many mobile gamers in India have gained early access to Battlegrounds Mobile India. Unfortunately, iOS players will have to wait for the final version of the game in order to enjoy it.

The gameplay of the battle royale title is identical to that of PUBG Mobile for the most part, aside from a few minor changes. Players can take a look at the following article to learn more about the alterations that have been made:

Full list of changes in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) revealed

Battlegrounds Mobile India has a wide range of in-game accessories that players can buy. Mobile gamers also have the option to gift these in-game items to their friends.

Gift items to friends in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Players need to follow the steps given below to gift items in Battlegrounds Mobile India:

1. Players need to open Battlegrounds Mobile India and head over to the Shop.

2. They can then choose any one of the following tabs to gift items from:

Limited Time

Outfits

Others

Note: On the Others tab, players will only be able to gift Crate Coupon Scraps.

Players can pick an item of their preference and click the "Gift" icon

3. Mobile gamers can choose any item on the tab.

4. Players will then need to click on the Gift Box icon, located beside the Buy Now option.

Players can select the friend that they want to gift

5. They can then select the friend they want to gift and tap on Give.

Important Points

Mobile gamers must take note of the following points before they can give any item to their friends:

Players will not be able to gift Clothes and Items that are already in their Inventory.

They will have to buy the gift with the in-game currency in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod