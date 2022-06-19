How to level up quickly in BGMI C2S6 Month 12 Royale Pass

The monthly Royale Pass in BGMI is one of the most in-demand items many players purchase monthly. They do so to get their hands on the exclusive rewards contained in the pass.

Each Royale Pass has a tenure of four weeks and every week contains several missions that players need to complete to level up through the RP ranks. Players who max out their RP before others get to witness their names on the top of the RP leaderboards.

Different ways that BGMI players can follow to level up faster in the new Month 12 RP

The new Month 12 Royale Pass in Battlegrounds Mobile India is based on the Toy World theme and is the second RP following the release of the 2.0 update. The introduction of the M12 RP has resulted in players purchasing the item.

However, few players have already maxed out their Royale Pass within a day of its release, following a few simple tricks.

1) By purchasing the RP Activity Packs

Players who have plenty of UC to spend can purchase the Month 12 RP Activity Packs (each costs 1000 UC). Each RP Activity Pack will enable the user to level up 10 RP ranks.

Several popular YouTubers and Battlegrounds Mobile India users purchase these packs to max out their RP at once.

2) By using the EZ License

Users who purchased the Month 9, 10, and 11 Royale Passes are entitled to receive an EZ License upon purchasing the new Month 12 RP. The card helps unlock next week's missions and obtain two free RP Missions Cards per week, enabling players to level up faster than others.

List of available missions in Week 1 of BGMI's Month 12 RP

A total of 12 missions are exclusive for Week 1, and users can earn up to 1225 total RP points this week.

Here's a look at the Month 12 Week 1 mission, together with the obtainable RP points.

100 RP Points: Win two Classic mode matches wearing a Spetsnaz Helmet.

Win two Classic mode matches wearing a Spetsnaz Helmet. 75 RP Points: For every 100 minutes spent in Arena or Classic mode matches.

For every 100 minutes spent in Arena or Classic mode matches. 150 RP Points: Eliminate 16 enemies with SMGs in Paradise Resort (Sanhok) in Classic mode.

Eliminate 16 enemies with SMGs in Paradise Resort (Sanhok) in Classic mode. 75 RP Points: Eliminate five enemies with DBS in Classic mode.

Eliminate five enemies with DBS in Classic mode. 75 RP Points: Make five posts in Moments.

Make five posts in Moments. 75 RP Points: Pick up the Flare gun in six Classic mode matches while playing with teammates.

Pick up the Flare gun in six Classic mode matches while playing with teammates. 75 RP Points: Eliminate eight enemies with Kar98K in Classic mode.

Eliminate eight enemies with Kar98K in Classic mode. 100 RP Points: Pick up and use Energy Drink 36 times in Classic mode.

Pick up and use Energy Drink 36 times in Classic mode. 75 RP Points: Eliminate nine enemies with AWM in any mode.

Eliminate nine enemies with AWM in any mode. 75 RP Points: Complete seven Classic mode matches with friends.

Complete seven Classic mode matches with friends. 75 RP Points: Deal a total damage of 9000 in Arena mode.

Deal a total damage of 9000 in Arena mode. 75 RP Points: Eliminate 100 enemies with Scar-L in Arena mode.

With so many RP points up for grabs, many BGMI players across the country have begun completing the available missions.

