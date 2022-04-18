How much money did BGMI team Orangutan win in BMOC The Grind? Total prize in INR revealed

The staggering rise in BGMI's popularity has affected its esports scenario massively. Millions of players across the country have played custom matches in competitive scrims and tournaments, resulting in the Tier 1 tournaments getting a massive response from the audience.

Krafton previously announced the roadmap for Battlegrounds Mobile India's esports roadmap for 2022. Based on the announcement, it was known that BMOC 2022 would kick things off for the season. However, witnessing such a massive craze amongst fans in the community, Krafton organized BMOC The Grind, which concluded a few hours back.

The Grind was organized as a practice tournament for the country's top 32 invited esports teams. Although the Qualifiers and the League Stages witnessed a great response, the excitement and massive turnout on the livestream during the Finals were unmatchable.

It was only fitting that a consistent side like Team Orangutan bagged the title and took home decent prize money.

Prize pool of BGMI esports tournament BMOC The Grind

After three weeks of tussling and three different stages of the BGMI esports tournament, The Grind ended today with Orangutan Gaming emerging victorious. The roster consists of famous esports players like AKOP, Drigger, Believe, Ash, Wizzgod, and Vedzz, who dominated on all four days of the Finals (held between 14 and 17 April).

Krafton had previously announced the event's prize pool, and the best performing teams, along with the MVP, were awarded accordingly.

Krafton had unveiled the prize pool of BMOC The Grind earlier (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India/YouTube)

Team Orangutan, crowned the inaugural champions of BMOC The Grind, received 1.50 lakhs INR. The runners-up of the BGMI tournament, Team Soul, got 75,000 INR.

The third-placed team, Orange Rock Esports, received 50,000 INR. NinjaJOD from Team Solo Mid (TSM) won the MVP of the Finals gong and pocketed 40,000 INR.

Here are the rankings of the teams (along with their accumulated points and obtained Chicken Dinners) at the end of match 24.

Orangutan (266 points, including three Chicken Dinners) Team SouL (247 points, including two Chicken Dinners) OR Esports (229 points, including two Chicken Dinners) Nigma Galaxy (221 points, including three Chicken Dinners) TSM (220 points, including three Chicken Dinners) Skylightz Gaming (213 points, including two Chicken Dinners) Team XO (201 points, including two Chicken Dinners) Global Esports (191 points) Chemin Esports (182 points, including two Chicken Dinners) GodLike Esports (161 points, including one Chicken Dinner) Team Insane (152 points, including one Chicken Dinner) Hyderabad Hydras (146 points, including one Chicken Dinner) R Esports (140 points, including one Chicken Dinner) Team XSpark (122 points, including one Chicken Dinner) Entity Gaming (105 points) Team Mayhem (97 points)

With the results of the in-game qualifiers for the main tournament already released, it is to be seen when BMOC 2022 commences.

