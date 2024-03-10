How to rank up Faerie Luster Set in BGMI

The A5 Royale Pass has brought along plenty of great rewards, including the Faerie Luster Set in BGMI as the Rank 100 reward. The Faerie Luster Set is one of the best-looking costumes to have been added to the game, and is the only upgradable set in the A5 RP, making it a rare item. Hence, it is natural that its introduction has already created a great deal of excitement amongst Battlegrounds Mobile India players across India.

This article serves as a guide to helping players purchasing the A5 RP learn how to max out the Faerie Luster Set.

What are the different levels of the Faerie Luster Set in BGMI?

As mentioned earlier, the A5 Royale Pass has introduced the long-awaited Faerie Luster Set in BGMI. The latter can be unlocked by purchasing either the Elite Pass or the Elite Pass Plus variants of the ongoing RP and reaching Rank 100.

Upgrading the Faerie Luster Set in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

Here's a look at all the levels of the Faerie Luster Set that can be unlocked by purchasing the A5 Royale Pass:

Level 1

Knots

Shoe Details

Level 2

Sash

Accessories

Level 3

Hair Accessory

Collar and Sleeves

Players can level up their Faerie Luster Set by using the Pearlescent cards (available as ranked rewards).

While upgrading to Level 2 will cost BGMI players four Pearlescent cards, eight are needed to reach Level 3.

All the above levels and costume parts can be recolored according to a player's choice. Doing so will make a particular player's set unique from others.

How can you get Pearlescent cards in BGMI?

As mentioned above, the Faerie Luster Set in BGMI requires Pearlescent cards to be upgraded. Players can find them in the ranked rewards of the ongoing A5 Royale Pass' free section.

Since the A5 RP also offers the Faerie Luster animated emote and the Faerie Luster upgradable Pan skin, ranking up the Faerie Luster Set (using the Pearlescent cards) becomes crucial for those purchasing the RP.

Here are the RP ranks that offer Pearlescent cards:

Rank 30

Rank 50

Rank 75

Rank 95

They can also collect the Pearlescent cards by completing specific missions that appear during different weeks while the RP is live in the title.

In addition, two Pearlescent cards can be obtained from the RP Supplies option. Players can exchange 400 RP points (200 per card) to get their hands on the two Pearlescent cards.

How to quickly get Faerie Luster Set in BGMI?

The Faerie Luster Set is the main reward (Rank 100) of the A5 Royale Pass. However, to reach Rank 100 players must finish the weekly missions. To speed up the process, they can purchase the EZ License card and unlock next week's missions and season's missions.

Furthermore, players can also spend plenty of UC in BGMI and purchase ranks to reach Rank 100 faster.