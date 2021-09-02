How to rank up faster in BGMI in September 2021

Ranking up the tiers in BGMI unlocks several special cosmetics and other in-game items. Players need to accumulate points by eliminating enemies and surviving longer on the map to rank up. However, it is not quite easy as other gamers will try to do the same.

Players will be required to take the help of a few tips and tricks in the game to rake up more points in BGMI and rank up faster in the game.

This article will reveal a few steps that can help gamers rank up fast in BGMI.

Ranking up faster in BGMI

1) Stay away from hot drops

Survival is one of the key factors when it comes to raking up considerable points to rank up. Gamers who survive until the final zone get hold of quite a huge amount of points that become beneficial in ranking up.

Players should avoid dropping into POIs that are usually considered hotdrops. These locations are notoriously popular for intense action right from the beginning, and survival becomes quite difficult over here.

2) Stock adequate health supplies

It is highly unlikely that gamers won't face the enemy bullets in any BGMI match. Combats, especially close-range ones, inflict considerable damage to gamers. Players should carry adequate health supplies to restore the HP after a face-off.

Complete health prevents gamers from being vulnerable and helps in surviving longer on the island.

3) Utilize the utility items

Gamers tend to stock up on ammunition but forget to keep the essential utility items along with them. BGMI offers a handful of items, such as the frag grenade and the smoke grenade, that come in handy during a combat.

While the frag grenade helps in knocking out and eliminating enemies, the smoke grenade helps gamers evade an enemy ambush.

4) Avoid unnecessary fights

While eliminating enemies rewards gamers with points to rank up, getting into unnecessary fights can turn the tides within an instant.

Getting involved in a combat also exposes the position, and other enemies may flock to eliminate the gamer. Therefore, it is advisable that players maintain a silent profile and stay away from unnecessary fights.

5) Use the airdrops

Airdrops in BGMI offers several exclusive and powerful guns in the game. These weapons are fast and more effective than the ones that spawn on the island.

Gamers who possess any airdrop weapon generally hold an advantage over the rest as it becomes quite easy to eliminate opponents and survive longer on the island.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu