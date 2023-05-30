How to solve "Server is Busy" error in BGMI (2023)

Krafton resumed the services for BGMI on May 29, 2023, for both Android and iOS platforms. The servers went live only a few days after the announcement of the game's return, and finally, players can jump into the battleground with their squad to indulge in the battle royale title experience. Mostly, individuals have not reported any problems accessing the game, and things have been smooth.

However, a few users have reported facing an error message "Server is busy, please try again later. Error code: restrict-area" while accessing the game.

Potential ways to solve "Server is busy" error in BGMI

According to the FAQ section on BGMI's official Discord server, "Server is busy, error code: restrict-area" might result from multiple issues. Some of the possible reasons for this error message are: Trying to access the battle royale title from outside India, using unsupported devices like emulators to play the game, or even using a poorly configured network.

Since the game is specifically designed for the Indian market, there is nothing much that the players can do in the first scenario. On the other hand, if they attempt to play BGMI on an emulator, they should stop doing this, as the game is not officially supported on emulators and is made only for mobile devices. They may switch to mobile devices to work around this error message.

Lastly, suppose individuals are playing from India while using a supported device and still facing the same error; they should consider switching to a better network, preferably trying to play the game over a WiFi environment.

This should solve the error, and players can play the game normally again. If the problem persists, individuals may contact the support via in-game for a solution to this problem.

Ongoing events in BGMI

BGMI is filled with multiple events, which Krafton has added to appreciate the unwavering support from the fans. One of them is Welcome Back which essentially requires players to collect Return Points by completing the various missions to later earn permanent outfits, covers, time-limited helmets, backpacks, and firearms, among other rewards.

Additionally, with a separate Daily Return sign-in, individuals can receive one reward free of cost. Among the available items are Rename Card, Backpack, AG, and more. Similarly, as part of another event – Underworld Unleashed, that allows gamers to claim Underworld Guardian Set for free of cost. They must sign in for seven days to become eligible for the rewards.

